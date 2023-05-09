‘New fear unlocked’: Woman says she got HPV by picking up confetti on floor at a concert

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman says she caught human papillomavirus (HPV) after picking up confetti off the floor at a concert.

TikTok user Angel (@angel_mcwoman) posted the video on May 7. As of May 9, it has garnered over 2.5 million views.

In the short clip, Angel can be seen squatting on the ground, surrounded by colorful confetti and fellow concertgoers. Angel contextualizes the situation with a text overlay that reads, “right before I got HPV from picking confetti off the floor.”

In the comments section, viewers were initially concerned that Angel was insinuating she got a sexually transmitted infection from the confetti. However, others pointed out that even common warts can spread HPV. According to the CDC, “nearly everyone” will have some form of HPV at some point in their lives.

“EVERY wart is hpv. Warts on hands ARE CONTAGIOUS. Confetti that’s been touched by warty fingers= hpv infection but very rare,” one user wrote.

“So many people not understanding that almost every person gets hpv at some point in their lives and don’t even know it,” another said.

Others said that Angel’s post made them more cautious about HPV risk.

“New fear unlocked,” one viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Angel via TikTok comment for more information.