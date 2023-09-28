‘Why do I have to trick a dating app into helping me?’: Hinge user reveals how to ‘trick’ app to get ‘people you would ever actually be interested in’

In the age of online and app-based dating, sifting through the online profiles of other singles in search of their next romantic partner may feel like a daunting task.

The frustration of sorting through profiles can be enhanced when singletons’ dating app of choice, whether it be Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or the many others that have come out of the woodwork, can only be enhanced when the algorithms that make the apps work are showing users profiles that they are not interested in.

One user says she has been given advice from other users to work the system behind Hinge, by telling the algorithm that she is not interested in profiles she would typically like to access, to prevent them from being put behind a paywall.

“I don’t remember where I saw or heard this, but there was a girl who said you basically have to trick Hinge into showing you people that you would ever actually be interested in,” user Leni (@leni_kravitz) says in the video.

In the starred section showing “premium” profiles, Leni advises that viewers “X out of them,” indicating that they are not actually interested in seeing them, to tell the app that those users’ profiles are not appealing. The reversal of preference, she says, brings these kinds of profiles into a user’s regular feed, allowing access without paying for the ability to see and interact with them.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leni and Hinge via email regarding the video.

Some viewers left comments on the video to the effect that they had noticed the app would ask about their preferences, only to show them everything but the people they would actually be interested in, or have a chance with.

“No fr. they show me literal models,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not their type and they’re not mine.”

“Same way it ask preferences then shows you everything but what you prefer,” another said.

“Omg I noticed the same thing lol,” a third added.

Others wrote that the app was doing exactly what it was intended to—keeping users single so they can continue to engage with it, some even paying membership fees.

“Because if finding suitable partners was as easy as downloading an app then theyd never make money,” one commenter wrote. “Of course they make it difficult.”

“Make sense since the goal of the app is to make money not to lose you as a customer,” another commented.

“They don’t want you to find someone good because then you’ll stop using the app,” a further user wrote.