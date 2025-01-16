Advertisement
‘If you care enough, you can do this’: Woman’s ChatGPT trick to see who’s unfollowed you sparks debate

Champagne for your real friends, real pain for your sham friends.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
woman shares how to use chat gpt to see who unfollowed you(l) Chat Gpt on phone screen(l)

A woman shared a Reel explaining how to see who unfollowed you on Instagram using ChatGPT. Summer Brown (@summerstrawberries) posted the video on Dec 25, 2024 using a green screen of herself over a screen recording of her phone as she gives her viewers step-by-step instructions. 

Screenshot of an Instagram account's posts with a blonde woman greenscreened on top. Text overlay reads, 'How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram using ChatGPT.'
@summerstrawberries/Instagram

In the video, she said, “Here’s how you can find out who unfollowed you on Instagram using ChatGPT. Go to ‘Settings’ in the corner, and then go to ‘Account Center.’ And then go to ‘Your information and permissions.’ Right there. And then Download your information. Download or transfer.”

Screenshot of Instagram's settings options with a blonde woman greenscreened on top.
@summerstrawberries/Instagram
“And then you can choose your accounts. Whichever ones,” she continued. “Then hit ‘Some of your information.’ Scroll down and then hit…where is it? Keep going, keep going. ‘Followers and following.’ Then download to your device, create files, and there you go. Then it’ll download all this information into a ZIP, then go to the folders and download the following and followers. Go to ChatGPT and you can upload these files directly.”

Screenshot of Instagram's settings options with a blonde woman greenscreened on top.
@summerstrawberries/Instagram

On the screen recording, she pulled up ChatGPT and typed into the prompt box, “Who doesn’t follow me back on Instagram?” Then she uploaded the ‘following and followers’ file.

Screenshot of ChatGPT with a blonde woman greenscreened on top. Text on screen reads, 'Who doesn't follow me back on Instagram?'
@summerstrawberries/Instagram
“And there you go. If you care enough, you can do this,” she ended the video, looking into the camera. 

Her Reel is trending and has over 392K views, with mixed responses. Some people disagreed with her methods; others questioned why she needed to know this information.

“‘Who doesn’t follow me back’ is not the same data set as ‘unfollowed,’” @lolahami replied.

Instagram comment that reads, “'Who doesn’t follow me back' is not the same data set as 'unfollowed.'”
@lolahami/Instagram
Instagram comment that reads, 'yes. A bit misleading. But there’s a shady practice of following people just to boost your follower count. They unfollowing them to boost your ratio of followers to following. And this might help spot them.'
@lolahami/Instagram

@liam407 commented, “lmao IG will do the most unnecessary updates but won’t just show us who unfollowed us.”

Instagram comment that reads, 'get a life why do u care that much?'
@nikotiinibagii/Instagram

Another person pointed out that she didn’t need to feed ChatGPT her data to look at the lists, writing, “Girl.. just open the file if you have downloaded it and you can see the usernames of those people. Why you gotta ask chatgpt lol”

Instagram comment that reads, 'there are apps/websites for that, you don't need to participate in the acceleration of global warming by using AI'
@nikotiinibagii/Instagram

“This isn’t effective at all, because it doesn’t show who unfollowed you,” @j4_official45 said, “it simply shows which of the people you follow don’t follow you back which is pointless, because through this data, when a person unfollows you it won’t appear there anymore.”

Instagram comment that reads, 'I don’t care that much to go through all of that to see who unfollowed me. (facepalm emoji) goodbye and good riddance. (laugh cry emoji) Their loss. Not mine. (shrug emoji)'
@tbo.harlem/Instagram
According to Business Insider, the only way to see if someone has unfollowed you within the Instagram app is to search for their username in your followers list or search for your name in their following list. However, this only works if you don’t have a large following or if there’s someone specific you want to search.

Meanwhile, travel website Lifestyle Asia explained in their May 2024 post about Instagram unfollows that the reason why you get a notification when someone follows you—but not when they unfollow you—is because it is a matter of privacy rights. The only accurate method of finding out the list of people who have unfollowed you, they say, is to install third-party apps that use Instagram’s API to find out who has unfollowed your account.

Lifestyle Asia warns, “Please note that many third-party apps can put your account security at risk. Instagram strictly advises against what unofficial developers can do, which is why in 2018, the platform made major changes to keep your personal information safe. As a result, many third-party apps stopped working as Instagram’s API (application program interface) completely barred it.”

@summerstrawberries did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

