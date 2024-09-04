‘I’ve hit my Benz a few times’: Driver shows how to remove scratch paint with WD-40 and Crest

Minor damage to your car, like a scuffed paint job, can incur higher costs than expected, so it’s no surprise that someone would look for a DIY route to restore their car’s original beauty. TikToker Kaitlyn (@kaitlyn_amor) garnered 1.5 million views when she tested three DIY tips to remove scratch paint from her car.

Here’s what happened

Kaitlyn said she went to TikTok for solutions after she ran into a pole at the gas station and scuffed her car’s paint job. According to her, TikTokers suggested toothpaste, WD-40, and rubbing alcohol as different solutions.

Kaitlyn said she tried to use toothpaste first, but it didn’t seem to have much effect.

“It did nothing, but my car is minty fresh,” she joked.

She also claimed that the WD-40 didn’t work either. Fortunately, she found her secret recipe when she got to her wheel hub. Using the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and rubbing alcohol, she wiped away the scratch paint marring her vehicle until her car looked like new.

“I was so impressed. I had this DIY trick, and these marks were coming up … All you need is rubbing alcohol and Magic Eraser,” Kaitlyn said.

Does Magic Eraser work?

According to Torque Detail, “magic erasers are sponges made of melamine foam,” a material used in soundproofing and insulation. Though it uses a microstructure “that’s almost hard as glass” and seems like the ideal type of material to remove scratch paint, both Toque Detail and Carparts.com advise against using magic erasers for the exterior of a car because it’s “too abrasive for car paint and can cause scratches.”

Car and Driver recommends using scratch eraser kits and lists its top picks. According to the car site, these scratch removers don’t actually remove scratches but are “designed to gently blend the light scratches on the surface of your car into your car’s finish, making them less visible.” These products, designed to mend minor scratches, are good for fixing a damaged clear coat, but if a scratch is so deep it touches the metal, you may need professional work to remove the damage.

@kaitlyn_amor How to remove scuff paint scratches from your car tutorial Remove paint scuff, fix scratches on car, Remove car scratches, Car diy ♬ original sound – Kaitlyn | Concerts & Travel

Viewers had their own DIY tricks

Multiple users suggested different methods for fixing a paint job.

“Nail polish removal and towel,” one suggested.

“Coconut oil works wonders too,” a second added.

“The correct answer was a microfiber cloth and compound,” a third remarked.

Some shared that they’d also used a Magic Eraser, while others advised against using the product.

“Magic eraser on my black car was not my best moment. Shine is gone in all the areas I scrubbed,” a viewer said.

“Don’t use magic erasers. Used it and it ruined the clear coat so [now] it’s matte in that spot,” a second warned.

“Mr Clean does the trick! That’s what I had to use for mine,” another contradicted.

Another viewer said, “That magic eraser will ruin your clear coat as will the acetone.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaitlyn via TikTok comments and email.

