‘Toyota will soon make that a subscription service’: Toyota customer shows how to remote-start your car. All you need is a key fob and a little trick

Modern cars have a lot of conveniences—interactive infotainment, maps, advanced safety systems, and even autonomous driving. All of these newer additions make a remote-start with a key fob seem like amateur hour, but for those living in colder climates or people in a hurry, the remote-start feature is truly handy to have.

Recently, TikToker Mitchie Cleaning (@mitchie_cleaning) garnered 1.3 million views when she showed viewers how to remotely start a Toyota using a key fob.

How to remote-start a Toyota

Mitchie explains that there’s a pattern to remote-start your vehicle. Demonstrating by walking up to her car, she clicks her key fob twice, and on the third time, she holds the button down. After a moment, her car rumbles to life, and exhaust begins to pour out of the tailpipe.

“One, two, three, and the third one hold,” she says while demonstrating the trick.

Some viewers elaborated on how the remote-start feature works.

“You have to install the remote start system into the vehicle if you want to do this. Doesn’t come standard,” one said.

“Regardless how you start it. Toyota’s are awesome! Period. Just make sure you warm em up for a few minutes in the cold. They will last forever. I’m at 300k,” a second added.

“I had a toyota and that’s right, but I hate when I open the door it shuts off,” another shared.

Others explained that Toyota owners can also use the app to start their cars.

“You can do on the app as well, but that cut off when you open the door is crazy…but Toyota said it suppose to prevent theft,” a viewer said.

“My 2024 Toyota Corolla starts with the app and does not turn off when I open the door. I can also remote start,” a viewer added.

“I’m going to continue to use my phone I’m good!” another said.

@mitchie_cleaning If you have Toyota this is how you remote start your car.

Nothing in life is free

Though the remote-start feature is handy, according to car site The Drive, Toyota began exploring a subscription model for this feature in 2021. This is yet another pay-to-play feature that has been creeping into people’s everyday lives.

“Toyota’s the first company to charge for full use of your physical key fob—either $8 a month or $80 a year at the Remote Connect plan’s current price,” it states.

The site reports that remote-start begins as an optional trial and includes other features, such as “emergency assistance, hotspot connectivity, and app-based services like remote vehicle unlocking and starting.”

According to Toyota, connected services also include Safety Connect—which comes with an emergency assistance button, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, and a stolen vehicle locator—and Service Connect, with vehicle health reports, vehicle maintenance alerts, and maintenance reminders. Cloud-based features include real-time traffic elements, 24/7 live agents, and new voice commands.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mitchie and Toyota via email.

