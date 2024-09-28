‘One in 3 Americans’: Expert shares 3 common signs you might be pre-diabetic. Here’s what to check for

A man recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a heartfelt message about recognizing the telltale signs of two serious health issues: insulin resistance and prediabetes.

TikTok user Trent Tueller (@trentytok), shared a PSA about the most common signs of the problems and the importance of recognizing them.

“This could save your mom or your dad’s life,” Tueller begins, showing a photo of himself and his late father. “If somebody would have sent my dad this video, it would have saved his life. So send it to your dad or your mom, or maybe you need it yourself.”

Here’s what’s worth knowing.

What are the signs of insulin resistance?

Tueller explains that insulin resistance, often synonymous with prediabetes, is a widespread issue. “One out of three American adults have this problem… 90% of the people who have prediabetes do not know that they have it.”

He likens the condition to “the leak in your basement that you don’t know about, but that’s destroying your home.”

He goes on to list some key signs and symptoms of prediabetes, cautioning that “you don’t have to have all of these signs” to be at risk.

“No. 1: Frequent urination, especially at night,” he states.

Other signs include skin tags, dark patches of skin, and a protruding belly, which he describes as “the No. 1 risk factor for insulin resistance and prediabetes.”

Tueller adds that fatigue after meals, brain fog, migraine headaches, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are also linked to insulin resistance. “For women with PCOS, the number one contributor is insulin resistance,” he says. “For men with erectile dysfunction, almost always insulin resistance.”

Tueller stresses that the condition is both preventable and reversible.

“The good news is that all of this can be addressed and even reversed if you are aware that you have the problem,” he concludes. “If you’ve got the symptoms, you’ve likely got the problem… and if you don’t know where to start, I’ve got lots of videos on my page.”

Tueller’s video has garnered more than 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

What do medical professionals say are the signs of insulin resistance and prediabetes?

While insulin resistance and prediabetes are often considered similar, they are two distinct conditions.

According to WebMD, insulin resistance doesn’t always lead to prediabetes, especially if caught early. However, most patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have typically had prediabetes first.

The symptoms for both conditions are similar, though they tend to be more intense in prediabetes. Common signs of insulin resistance include “a waistline over 40 inches in men and 35 inches in women, blood pressure readings of 130/80 or higher, and patches of dark, velvety skin under the arms or on the neck.”

For prediabetes, patients may experience increased thirst, frequent urination, blurry vision, and darker skin patches in areas like the armpits or legs.

WebMD emphasizes that the only way to diagnose these conditions is by measuring blood sugar levels with a medical professional.

Viewers respond

In the comments, TikTok users shared their own experience with the conditions, and more tips on how to reverse them.

“My dad had been diagnosed with pre diabetes,” shared one user. “He reversed it and is leading a much healthier life!!”

“Eating fiber daily is such a great way to decrease insulin resistance!!,” advised another.

“Oh my god ur scaring me,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tueller via Instagram and TikTok direct message for further information.

