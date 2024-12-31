‘This is a prime example’: Traffic light expert shares why you should never pass an 18-wheeler on the right-hand side

A car expert is going viral after demonstrating why it can be potentially fatal to pass an 18-wheeler on its righthand side.

Featured Video

TikToker @trafficlightdoctor, a traffic signal tech, showed a video of an 18-wheeler crushing a car attempting to get ahead of it. While it’s unclear where the video came from, it shows that the smaller SUV got totaled in the wreck.

According to @trafficlightdoctor, “this is a prime example” of why it’s dangerous to pass a truck on the right. As of Monday, his video further explaining why this can be deadly amassed more than 110,300 views.

Why shouldn’t you pass an 18-wheeler on the right?

According to the @trafficlightdoctor, trucks have bigger blind spots on the right, which makes accidents more likely.

Advertisement

In a 2024 Quora thread, a self-identified EMT added that this is also dangerous because the right-side mirror is the hardest one to watch while driving.

“The apparent distance of objects in the right mirror can also be distorted by the added distance between the driver and the mirror,” he said. “In addition, trucks tend to move to the right when the lane is clear because they tend to be driving slower than traffic overall.”

There are some well-worn tricks to utilize when passing an 18-wheeler. For example, Direct Auto Insurance recommends that people try to remain visible to truck drivers, pass at a safe speed, and make sure they’re well past the truck before moving back over. It also echoed the @trafficlightdoctor’s advice: Pass on the left side.

“While it’s not always illegal to pass on the right side, we typically pass other vehicles on the left side,” its website reads. “You can keep yourself, truckers, and other drivers safe by using the normal passing lane and avoiding surprises. Passing on the left also means you’re passing on the side of the driver’s mirror, hopefully maximizing visibility.”

Advertisement

Viewers take issue with the content creator’s demo video

To maximize his point, the @trafficlightdoctor showed a video of a semi-truck colliding with a car on its right flank. But viewers said that the affected SUV driver wasn’t to blame for the horrific accident that followed.

“I generally agree, but sorry bro, that one is on the semi,” one user said. “Changing lanes late, no signal.”

Advertisement

“Nah, semi didn’t even put his signal on,” another added.

“It looks like the semi is passing the SUV and changing lanes at the same time and without a signal… a trifecta,” another viewer wrote.

Others said that driving an 18-wheeler shouldn’t absolve drivers of the traffic accidents they may cause. They said that semi-truck drivers need to be extra careful on the highway, especially if they have a large blind spot on their right side.

“You’re right about that,” one viewer said of the @trafficlightdoctor’s tip. “However, truck drivers should be cautious when driving and be aware.”

Advertisement

“That’s what adjusted mirrors are for,” another echoed.

“More difficult to see on the right, sure,” a third user said. “However, the forward mirror, side mirror, and lower door window are sufficient to see. This was the truck’s fault. Still… don’t pass on the right.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the @trafficlightdoctor via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.