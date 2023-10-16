‘I was today years old when I found out’: Man ‘finds out’ how to properly open soda cans

If you’re an avid user of TikTok, you know there are an endless number of hacks that can make your life a little bit easier and recently, a man shared a new way to open soda cans that has everyone’s mind blown.

The video was uploaded by Hamptons Review Crew (@hamptons.review.c), a TikTok account that shares “tips, tricks, hacks and products to make your life easier.” The user reposted this latest discovery from another user who posts under the handle SOTHEDOPEST (@sothedopest).

In the short clip, a man stacks two soda cans one on top of the other. He then tilts the can on top to one side, then the other, and by doing so he is able to use a ridge on the top can to pull up the tab on the bottom can. The familiar sound of gas escaping is heard as the bottom can opens.

The TikToker tagged the original creator in the caption and praised the hack, writing, “Mourning all my broken fingernails from opening cans!!! This is AWESOME!”

The repost has amassed 4.4 million views as of this writing, and viewers who struggle to open soda cans said that they found the tip extremely helpful.

“[Got to] try that one. as a nail biter I always have to use a knife to open cans,” one viewer wrote.

“A hack for when I have my nails done,” a second stated.

Some users shared their own methods to open pesky soda cans.

“Press down on the part that actually opens then it lifts the tab, so you can open it with ease,” one user said.

“I use my empty to open new one,” someone else offered.

“Hair ties also work lmao,” a third stated.

The Hamptons Review Crew wasn’t the only account to go viral for sharing this hack. In July, TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) unveiled this same tactic to open soda cans. In the video, the content creator demonstrates how to use the ridge of the top can to open the bottom one. In a smooth motion, he brings the top can towards him and it immediately opens the bottom can.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Hamptons Review Crew and SOTHEDOPEST via TikTok comment for more information.