‘I want you to keep your bathroom the cleanest it’s ever been’: Expert shows how to make your bathroom completely mold-proof

If mold is the undefeated enemy in your bathroom, this self-proclaimed mold expert will show you how to make your bathroom completely mold-proof.

Featured Video

TikTok user Torrie Thompson (@drtorriethompson) says she has the tips to help you finally get rid of those stubborn spores—and offers a reason as to why bleach isn’t one of them.

On Dec. 5, Thompson shared a video revealing what must be done to achieve a mold-proof bathroom. The video has since gone viral, racking up over 541,000 views. “This is how you’re gonna make it so no mold can grow in your bathroom,” she stated.

How you can mold-proof your bathroom

She went on to emphasize the importance of regular cleaning to keep mold at bay. “Basically, I want you to keep your bathroom the cleanest it’s ever been,” she advised. “No more deep cleaning your bathroom once a month.”

Advertisement

The next tip addressed the key factor that allows mold to grow: Moisture in the air. “You don’t want the humidity to get high so either run the fan after the shower or while you’re in the shower,” Thompson suggested. “You can get a dehumidifier and keep it in your bathroom so there’s no moisture in the air.”

However, in the event mold is present, Thompson has one clear directive: Do not use bleach. “All bleach does is take the top layer, the colored layer of the mold off and the strong spores survive so then you end up with super mold that grows back,” she explained.

The video ends with Thompson recommending distilled vinegar or non-toxic mold cleaning products to combat the spores and prevent regrowth.

Is vinegar the best solution for a mold-proof bathroom?

While bleach and vinegar are commonly used for tackling mold, their effectiveness varies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not recommend bleach for mold removal in most cases, as it only kills surface mold and can leave behind spores in porous surfaces that grow back. In cases where sterilizing a nonporous surface is necessary, bleach can be used, but the area must be well-ventilated.

Advertisement

Vinegar, on the other hand, is often favored as a safer, non-toxic alternative. However, a 2015 study found that while vinegar (4.0%-4.2% acetic acid) is effective at stopping the growth of some mold species, such as Penicillium chrysogenum, it was ineffective against others, like Aspergillus fumigatus.

Ultimately, the choice between bleach and vinegar depends on the type of mold, the surface material, and the extent of the infestation. For areas larger than 10 square feet, the EPA advises hiring a professional to ensure safe and effective solutions.

People share their own tips for fighting mold

The comment section overflowed with frustrations about mold, with many echoing Thompson’s advice to use fans and vinegar to keep the bathroom mold-free.

Advertisement

“[Thumbs up emoji] [thumbs up emoji] [You] are 100% correct. I am a cleaner, and I cleaned houses for a long time[,] and I do not use bleach. I tell people that and they don’t believe me,” one commenter shared.

Another added, “Yes, finally someone says vinegar instead of bleach!!”

“I agree with all the advice 100%. I had a very bad [mold] problem[,] put a fan in my bathroom [and] […] solved the problem after disinfecting [and] painting[.] [Never] had the issue again,” someone else wrote.

However, other commenters shared their own methods for combating mold.

Advertisement

“I use a UVC lamp set up in the tub,” one person explained. “I haven’t had mold since I started doing that at least once a week for 15 or 20 minutes.”

“I’ve read to use peroxide to clean any mold,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Torrie for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.