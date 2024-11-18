‘This may have just changed my life’: Woman reveals trick for properly closing a chip bag—without a clip

Closing a bag of chips is supposed to be one of life’s simplest tasks, but all who have tried can agree that it can quickly become frustrating.

The bag doesn’t fold neatly. The roll you strategically tried to tightly create comes undone, and before you know it, the bag slowly flops open, leaving your chips to stale. Modern man’s ultimate opponent.

Luckily, these two women may have just found the solution. Posted two days ago, TikTok influencer Myriam (@Myriamestrella8) used her platform to share one of her most recently discovered life hacks. And in just over 48 hours, the short video has already received 219,400 views and 15,500 likes, with comments continuing to tumble in.

Here, the couple sits in their car and shares everything they know about the chip bag-closing process.

“I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t tell you about the best life hacks,” Myriam begins.

Explaining she gathered this information on TikTok herself, Myriam was ecstatic to share her most recent discovery.

A lifetime of poorly closed chip bags

“Usually for a chip bag, this is how I close it,” Myriam says.

Myriam demonstrates with an old bag of Ruffles. In this demonstration Myriam simply rolls the bag, as most do, and then watches as the bag slowly unrolls itself.

“And then, well then all your chips are gonna fall out,” Myriam explains.

Myriam begins to list other ways she would try and navigate this problem. From scrambling to find a chip clip or using her old scrunchie. But each different idea came with its own set of flaws. (Not having a clip when you need it; losing the scrunchie.)

Myriam then begins to grow excited as she shares what she learned years ago on TikTok. She flashes the camera toward her girlfriend, who allegedly taught her the TikTok life hack.

“I feel it’s only right for her to do this,” Myriam says.

How to close a chip bag. The right way

“OK, you fold like this, a triangle. Not a sharp triangle, but like a triangle,” the girlfriend begins.

Myriam’s girlfriend brings the two corners of the bag together. She leaves a little pocket in the middle.

“You want this pocket right here. Like that, and you flip around, roll tight until you’re just past. See this triangle? Then you fold your triangle out and… wow,” Myriam’s girlfriend shows.

Almost like a simple origami trick, the couple was able to close the chip back entirely, making it near impossible to fall back open. Myriam’s girlfriend flips the bag over to prove the new fold’s sturdiness.

“It’s like Dairy Queen,” Myriam’s girlfriend laughs.

She then even shakes the bag to once again prove its strength.

“It’s quite literally the most life-changing hack,” Myriam says.

In a DM with the Daily Dot, Myriam even expressed just how much she loved this life hack.

“It’s my all-time favorite life hack!” Myriam exclaimed.

Myriam closes out her informative TikTok laughing and telling her viewers to follow her account for more fun hacks.

And these viewers turned to the comment section to share their opinions on the new hack. Many joking that they never get the chance to close a chip bag because they always finish them first.

“Cool, but I’ve never had to close a chip bag,” one commenter says.

“I eat the whole bag, then throw it away,” another adds.

Some commenters even shared their own personal hacks to ensure the freshness of their chips bags.

“I leave mine in the freezer, best idea ever, especially in an Australian summer,” one commenter shares.

So whether you decide to put your chips in the freezer or try Mariam’s new hack, it’s interesting to hear how others address the age-old problem.

