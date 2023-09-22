‘Wait so they’ll know if im a job hopper?’: Here’s how employers are finding out about your previous job history

More than half of Americans admit to lying on a resume at least once. It’s such a common practice that no wonder services are popping up to help employers find out about workers’ previous job history.

A viral video from TikToker Morgan (@wfhmuva), who comments on work-from-home topics, informs viewers about one such service.

“If you’re someone that is currently looking for a job while you have a job, or you’re just somebody that’s wanting to add a second job, and you don’t want your first job to find out about it, keep watching this,” she says.

Morgan then shows a screenshot of The Work Number, an Equifax-owned database that provides workers’ employment and income information to employers. “I recently discovered that this website has all the right information out there, including how much we make, how long we’ve been at our current job. Y’all need to go on there and check it out,” she says.

Morgan recommends visiting the website to request your report. “If everything is cool and you want that information out in the public for when an employer is doing an investigation on you, cool,” she says. “If you don’t want them to have that information, what you’ll need to do is go to the ‘freeze data’ option.”

If you request a freeze, employers will no longer be able to view your employment data. The Work Number will freeze employment data at no cost.

“Go ahead and follow the steps to freeze your data,” Morgan says. “Of course, with freezing, there is a con. The biggest con is if you are trying to apply for new employment and they can’t verify this information, they may ask you for proof, including a pay stub or something like that.”

She concludes: “But nonetheless, they won’t have access to all of this information. You’ll kind of be in control of that.”

The video has amassed more than 265,000 views since it was posted on Monday. In the comments section, viewers debated the website’s veracity.

One viewer shared, “I used to work for Equifax and got hired somewhere else they found out so fast.”

“Yes girl, they can see down to your gross and net income from each job from equifax,” a second wrote.

Another expressed concern they may be in trouble. “wait so they’ll know if im a job hopper?” the viewer asked. Morgan responded, “It’s possible.”

“Every company does not report to the work number!!!” one viewer noted. “Walmart does though. Also it costs to use this service. Most companies not paying for it.”

Late last year, a Human Resources worker referenced the service as a reason employers are sometimes aware that a worker is about to leave. She noted that job seekers can check a box asking interviewers not to contact their current place of employment.

The Daily Dot contacted Morgan via TikTok direct message and Equifax via email for comment.