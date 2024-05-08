‘They Zip-tied it’: Ford driver says dealership worked on her F-150—and caused an accident that could have been much worse

A Ford driver recently went viral on TikTok for a series of videos alleging that a Ford dealership zip-tied her Ford 150’s inlet pipe, causing an accident that resulted in injury.

TikToker Analyse (@analysetyson) racked up over 301,200 views when she shared how a Ford dealership allegedly mistreated her.

The issue has gone on for months

Analyse said her ordeal began three to four months ago when her car began smoking. Hoping for a quick fix, she said she brought her F-150 into a Ford dealership in Terrell, Texas. Even though she had to wait for a back-ordered part, Analyse said everything seemed to be on the up and up. She said the dealership gave her a “loaner” car and told her she’d hear back in a few months.

Analyse said she heard back from the dealership around two and a half months later, and her husband went to pick up their truck. However, when he left in their newly repaired truck, “he stalled, and he ran into a pole,” Analyse said. According to her, the wreck “messed up the truck,” and her husband “went to the doctor” to be treated for injuries.

Angry and confused, she said she towed the wreckage directly to the dealership.

“We took it back to Ford, and we were like, ‘What the f*ck?’ We opened up the hood, and they zip-tied … and glued our cat tube in,” she said, referencing the inlet pipe, which transports air from the air filter to the engine.

According to Analyse, the mechanics admitted that they’d zip-tied and glued crucial components together. However, far from reassuring her, their alleged admission made her skeptical.

“They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we actually did that, but we try not to do that. But we’ll fix it free of charge,'” she said.

Then, she said they wanted her to sign some papers they’d forgotten about.

“Then they were like, ‘Oh yeah, we realized we didn’t have you sign papers when you brought the truck in,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s too late now. Y’all’ve already touched the truck, and y’all already f*cked the truck up.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but we need you to sign.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, no.'”

Analyse said when she finally got a hold of the papers, she noticed that the previously unsigned documents had signatures in two spots.

“Ford dealership forged my signature in two spots,” she said, flashing the paperwork in the corner of the screen. “When I asked her, ‘Well, whose signature is this?’ they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, when we get customers, and they don’t sign in that spot, we tend to pencil-whip it in there.'”

“This is how you can sue Ford,” she said, adding, “That is not for them to f*cking sign.”

Things only worsened

According to Analyse, the dispute over the paperwork continued to go downhill.

“They racially profiled me and my husband. They were like, ‘Oh yeah, do I need to call a law because it kinda smells like marijuana in here,'” she said. “That don’t mean it’s f*cking us.”

Frustrated, Analyse said she decided to send the truck to another dealership for repairs, but even that caused an issue.

“When we went to return the last rental car in that they gave us to get our truck towed to a different Ford because they’re doing too much, they had three—three Terrell police show up there,” she said.

She alleged in a second video that the dealership forced them to leave without resolving the issues with the shoddy repairs. In a third video posted on May 4, Analyse said she was taking legal action against the dealership. She also said, “Ford denied everything. They’re basically saying they didn’t glue, they didn’t zip-tie, they didn’t do any forgery, they didn’t do anything like that.”

Analyse added that she was told they’d go to court within 30 to 45 days, though that is subject to change. She said she is still “trying to find any attorney” to represent her.

Viewers were shocked

“WHAT??? That’s insane, and they called the cops?? Not they tried to get you in trouble since they knew they was in trouble,” a viewer said.

“IM SORRY SUPERGLUE?!??!!!?!” a second exclaimed.

“With money from this lawsuit sweet you can buy your own dealership I pray you get what you DESERVE QUEEN,” another wrote.

Analyse isn’t alone

Many flooded the comments section with complaints about Ford.

“They sold me a car without letting me know any recalls or problems-months later my power steering went out while driving! They would not pay for it even though it was recalled!!! one viewer claimed.

“I have a Lincoln and ford is Lincoln and last year my steering rack broke and I have a full warranty and they tried telling me nothing was wrong. Kept it 2 months to admit it was infact broken,” a second shared.

“My 2023 ford maverick (7 months old now) died on the side of the road twice!” a third said.

“I will NEVER go back to ford. just got my toyota and i couldn’t be happier,” a fourth added.

Dealerships have a reputation for shady deals, and Analyse’s experience isn’t the first viral allegation. Recently, a car buyer noticed thousands of dollars tacked onto a car purchase at the end of their negotiations. One woman even had her car disabled remotely by her dealership when she was late on a payment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Analyse via TikTok comments and Ford by email. It also contacted Gilchrist Automotive Motor Group and Ford Platinum via contact form for more information.

