‘This. Highkey’: HR worker shares PSA on how an employer knows when a worker receives another job offer

A human resources (HR) worker shares that employers “sometimes know” when an employee is planning to leave the company for a new job in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Humorous Resources (@humorousresources) on Sept. 27, she explains that employers can sometimes predict when employees have received another job offer when they receive an “employment verification” call during the new company’s background check process.

“Typically a part of that background check, there’s going to be a third party background check company that is going to call your current employer, and last couple, and verify that you were an employee when you said you were an employee,” the TikToker, who claims she has 18 years of experience in the corporate world, says in the clip.

She continues that “a lot of larger companies” have a verification service called “the work number,” that allows them to verify employee information without an HR worker’s involvement. However, she says that a smaller company may call an interviewee’s employer directly.

“So that HR department might just give them the work number information, but typically, they’re probably going to be like, ‘I want to verify employment for Jane Doe,'” she explains. “And HR is going to know what that means.”

She also adds that employment verifications can also be used to get approved for a mortgage loan or apartment, but those verifications usually also ask for “wage information.”

“Me being in HR, I don’t tell anyone when I receive those. I put it in my little head, and I move on with my day. Because it’s none of my fucking business,” she says.

At the end of the clip, she points out that applicants have the option to check a box that tells their prospective employer that they don’t want them to contact their current one.

The video has reached over 145,000 views as of Thursday, with other HR workers sharing ways they can tell an employee is about to quit.

“I’m in hr and the subtle ways I know your u got a new job or are looking is when you start asking me how much pto time you have left,” one user shared.

“That, and people think they’re being smooth randomly asking for their comp statement from last year or offer letter,” another wrote.

“I think a red flag is when an employee starts exhausting all their leave at once before the year is done,” a third added.

Others share that they “check the box” to disallow their prospective employers from contacting their current job out of feat of “relatiation.”

“I always tell them to not contact my employer beforehand because I fear retaliation,” one commenter said.

“I’m glad you’re chill! Unlike the HR person at my old job that simply refused to complete my employment verification. That was a nightmare!” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Humorous Resources via email.