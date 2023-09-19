‘We’re now getting monthly bonuses’: Remote worker says Home Depot, AAA are some of the ‘best’ WFH companies

A TikToker presenting herself as an expert in work-from-home jobs shared a collection of the best companies for WFH employment—and some of the workers from these companies chimed in to agree.

The intel came from creator WFHMuva (@wfhmuva), and the video received more than 1.1 million views since being posted.

The creator claimed that she was making the video to help people connect with great WFH jobs. As she says at the tail end of the clip, “I’m just trying to get the real raw reviews out there for people that want to find their work-from-home remote dream job and just stay there and just live a peaceful life.”

The suggestions started with TTEC, a customer service-oriented company claiming to “deliver humanity to business” with a mission to “accelerate growth by simplifying and personalizing interactions that build deep engagement between people and brands.”

One commenter noted, “I work at TTEC & they’re absolutely right. We’re now getting monthly bonuses.”

Another remarked, “They hire on the spot during the interview!”

The creator then mentioned AAA as a great WFH company, which also had a few enthusiasts in the comments.

“I work for AAA the past 5 years. We been working from home for 3. So yes definitely,” shared one employee.

Another commenter asked the employee whether AAA pays more than $20 for WFH customer service positions, and the employee replied back in the affirmative, saying, “Yes it does. Depending where you [live] it’ll range but it’s over $20.”

Home Depot also got a shoutout from the TikToker—specifically, its Online Customer Center—as did healthcare service provider Optum, which the creator was unsure how to say.

One commenter agreed about working for Optum, adding, “United HealthCare/Optum. I’ve been WFH For OptumRx (pharmacy) for 5 years. Amazing!”

Another person wondered, “Do you think the work at home jobs will stand/last with the changes in the economy?”

The creator reassured that commenter, “Yes,” before adding, “A lot are trying to go hybrid though.”

However, at least one person seemed to be fed up of the WFH lifestyle, writing, “I’ve been on phones almost 3 years. I mentally can’t take it anymore.”

