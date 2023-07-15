‘Rent kicking my a$$, i cant add groceries right now: Viewers defend hotel employee who ‘shops’ for food at work

A hotel worker claims her paycheck is so low she has to “grocery shop” at her job to make ends meet.

A creator who goes by the user name @neeshneshia on TikTok (stylizing her name on the platform at Neshiaaa, posted a video on June 20 that shows her putting food items from her job into a plastic bag.

“When my coworkers ask why I shop at work instead of the actual grocery store,” the caption reads. “Rent kicking my a$$, i cant add groceries right now.”

Neshia added a disclaimer via hashtag which seems to indicate to viewers she is joking and did not in fact take food from her job without permission.

Many commenters could relate to the joke. The video has received more than 389,000 views since the creator posted it.

“AS YOU SHOULD,” wrote one commenter.

“Me when I worked overnights at Walmart I’m just taking what they pull out of my check right back but in food,” wrote another user.

“When I worked at this hotel and i would eat breakfast and take snacks for when I got home,” shared someone else.

One commenter observed, “one ting bout it ima eat @ work.”

“lmfaoooooo yo i be stealing shrimps salmon chicken girl i take it all,” someone expressed.

“No fr,” another asserted, “stay leaving work with a plate.”

“Me when I worked at the hospital cafeteria,” someone else recalled. “Our job gave us a food credit id have food for days.”

One commenter shared, “Its crazy cause I work at the grocery store I still b shopping at dollar tree chile.”

“When I used to work overnight at Walmart, best believe I ate there,” someone else remarked, “bc there’s no way I’m bringing food from home when there’s food at Walmart.”

