‘I literally don’t understand how someone just forgets what they ordered’: Server slams customers who can’t remember what they ordered while she’s holding hot plate

A server recently poked fun at customers who can’t remember what they ordered as their waitresses sat there holding hot plates.

Chelsie (@thatbaldbih) uploaded the now-viral video, where she aired her frustrations with these customers. Her TikTok, published to the platform on Tuesday evening, went viral instantly, garnering more than 462,700 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, recorded at Chelsie’s home, she approached a pretend table of customers with plates and asked who each meal belonged to. When no one responded, the plates began shaking in her hands until she eventually dropped both.

“B*tch, who this for?” she asked incredulously, mouthing the words to Rylo Rodriguez’s song “Equal Dirt.”

The video resonated with servers in particular.

“They be so shy when it’s finally time to eat,” one user said. “Whole time, my arm is in hell.”

“I literally don’t understand how someone just forgets what they ordered,” another added.

“Nah cus why is there 12 of y’all and none of y’all know what u got,” a third person asked.

But some servers and customers said they’ve found ways around this difficult—and uncomfortable—situation.

“I just put it on the table,” one viewer said. “SOMEBODY gon grab it.”

“My husband does this and I just be like, give it [to] me,” another person shared, adding, “We’ll figure it out later.”

“This is why I instantly start getting my plate for them once they get to it,” a third user said. “I’d rather grab that hot plate than them having to.” To this comment, Chelsie responded: “We appreciate your sacrifice.”

