‘I know this is technically discrimination’: Woman calls out ‘Hot People Jobs,’ says this man is too attractive for his job. Does she have a point?

If you’re hot, then you probably can’t be an effective therapist.

That’s the argument Chelsea Fagan (@faganchelsea) proposed in a TikTok that’s accrued over 5.3 million views. In her clip, she states that there are certain jobs attractive folks just shouldn’t have. And it seems like a lot of other TikTokers agree.

Too pretty for therapy?

Fagan states at the top of her video that she believes there are some jobs hot people shouldn’t have.

“I know this is technically discrimination and I’m sorry. But I am of the very sincere opinion that if you are over a certain level of attractiveness there are certain jobs that you should just not be allowed to do.”

Next, she gave an example of the type of vocation a physically attractive individual shouldn’t be allowed to hold. And it all started with seeing someone hot on social media. “Like I was scrolling earlier and I came across video by. I mean one of the most beautiful men I’ve ever seen. Like, I was just sitting, I don’t even know what he said. I was just staring at his face.”

When she discovered that the hot guy in question was a therapist, the wheels started turning. Because he was so good looking, she speculated that it would be difficult for him to have an honest dynamic with patients.

Let’s (not) get real

Fagan used herself as an example, stating that she would constantly be trying to impress him due to his looks. She speculated that others might feel the same pressure to be on their A-game around such a good looking therapist.

Thus she would be treating her encounters with the therapist like an exciting first date.

Subsequently, Fagan argues, honesty would go out the window. “Like I could simply never be honest with that man. I could never be truly emotionally vulnerable. I could certainly never admit anything unflattering about myself.”

She continued, doubling down that there are some jobs hot people just shouldn’t have. “Like I would be doing full glam before every single appointment. And listen he might be a great therapist. But that’s just not the job for someone that attractive.”

Tale as old as time

The idea of beauty, in itself, being seen as a virtue dates back to at least Greek philosophers. Kalokagathia, as it’s called, blends the ideals of both physical attraction and moral goodness.

Kalokagathia posits that people who look are inherently good. The idea is that it is possible to cultivate beauty with a healthy diet and wellness routine, and that it can help you seek fulfillment.

Many of today’s holistic influencers champion a similar concept. Taking care of yourself helps you function better at work and elsewhere, they say. This makes you feel better, and can improve your relationships with friends and family, making them more honest and fulfilling.

At least that’s the idea. Oftentimes many lauding the benefits of this type of living will try and shill products that promise a shortcut to personal nirvana.

Just because some people may sell snake oil promising nirvana doesn’t mean that there aren’t benefits to presenting your best self through self-care. Humanity has believed in Kalokagathia for a long time.

Pretty privilege is real

Imagine there are 10 job candidates, all of whom are more or less equally qualified. None are affiliated with management and all interview equally well. The most attractive person of that bunch will probably get that job—because pretty privilege exists.

Bond University states that this standard benefits those who hit the genetic lottery as early as pre-school. A piece penned by the school even cites the age-old idea that if someone looks good then it’s likely they inherently are good, too.

“As the ‘Halo Effect’ suggests, we often conclude certain characteristics go with other characteristics. If Jane is deemed attractive, then she is also likely to be perceived as more likeable and intelligent,” the author wrote.

Pretty privilege was put to the test during the pandemic, when many schools went online. Bond University found that attractive female students on average had lower grades when moved out of physical classrooms.

“In the absence of physical interaction, attractive females no longer benefited from the beauty premium. In contrast, attractive males suffered no such consequence.”

TikTokers weigh in

Numerous folks who replied to Fagan’s video agreed with her hypothesis. One person pointed out a therapist who posts online that they found to be quite attractive. “I didn’t believe yall then I looked up Dr Darian and dude should be starring in movies and modeling for Gucci.”

Another person claimed that they were a victim of reverse pretty privilege. “This is why I dropped out of med school.”

Someone else wrote, “I quit going to a hot chiropractor. ‘Relax your neck’ I CANNOT.”

However, one TikToker argued that there was a niche for hot therapists: hot clientele. “Attractive people need attractive therapists.”

And someone else shared a personal experience dealing with attractive medical care providers. “The dentist I go to literally only has hot people: the receptionist, the hygienists, the dentists themselves. I leave every cleaning SWEATING.”

Another expressed the struggle of having a good looking optometrist. “Try having a hot eye doctor. He gets right up in my face and looks deeply into my eyes. It’s a lot for me.”

@faganchelsea Shout out to his clients though because i know they are stressed the hell out before every session ♬ original sound – faganchelsea

