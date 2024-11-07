‘That $30 lost ticket fee is looking mighty nice’: Man demands answers after being charged $128 to park at the hospital

A man held his breath while calculating the cost of parking at a hospital in Texas for a few days. Some argue with good reason.

Featured Video

In a viral video, TikTok user magamgams (@magamgams) shared the moment he inserted his parking ticket into the pay station after leaving his car at the Texas Medical Center garage for multiple days.

“Everyone scared,” the man said. “How much is the parking gonna be for six days at the hospital.”

How much did it cost?

After the man put his ticket into the machine, the cost popped up on the screen.

Advertisement

It stunned him.

“Are you kidding me? $138. Oh my gosh,” he says in disbelief.

The total cost of the parking was $138.56.

In the video’s caption, the man implored others not to park at the hospital due to the absurd cost.

Advertisement

Should hospitals charge for parking?

Hospital parking fees have sparked discussion and scrutiny in the past few years. While charging for parking can provide additional revenue, it also can act as a barrier to care as the additional costs make parking less accessible.

One study looked into the high burden of the cost of parking for cancer patients. It found a correlation between higher parking fees at hospitals and higher costs of living, which can have “multilayered with significant direct and indirect effects” on patients.

Ultimately, the report concluded that already overburdened cancer patients face additional hardship due to the cost of hospital parking.

Advertisement

However, it should be noted that costs associated with parking at hospitals can be eligible for reimbursement with a flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA), or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA).

Viewers respond

In the comments, viewers agreed the TikToker’s parking cost was exorbitant. Many were surprised that medical facilities even charge for parking at all.

“Charging at the hospital is diabolical,” one user said.

Advertisement

“Your hospital charges for parking??” another asked.

“Wait, what? Hospitals CHARGE for parking?” a third wondered.

Others offered up a tip for paying less for the parking.

Advertisement

“That $30 lost ticket fee looking mighty nice right about now,” one person commented.

“Sometimes it’s cheaper to pay the lost ticket fee. Don’t ask me how I know,” a second echoed.

“I forgot my wallet once and accidentally figured out that if you tell the hospital you can’t pay, they pull out a free parking voucher – no questions asked,” someone else advised.

The Daily Dot reached out to The Texas Medical Center via email and to the creator via TikTok comment and direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.