‘I’ve bought these for years’: Man picks up Hormel party tray and takes a closer look. Then he issues a warning

This grocery shopper warned that people need to stay vigilant after noticing something was off with about this Hormel party tray.

When in doubt about what to bring to a celebration, especially during the holiday season, a charcuterie board or party tray is always welcome.

But you don’t want to be the person who brings food poisoning to the holiday festivities. Here’s what you need to look out for when buying a prepackaged board.

In a viral video that’s nearing 1 million views, dad Matthew (@singledadx2) realized something was misplaced in the grocery aisle.

It’s hard to tell what it is at first.

Hormel party tray PSA

His grocery store has charcuterie platters sitting on a shelf. One Hormel tray had just had pepperoni, hard salami, and crackers, and a small label instructed people to “refrigerate after opening.”

The other also had cheese slices and instruction to “keep refrigerated.”

While they’re similar products, the version with cheese is supposed to go in the refrigerated section. While it’s an easy thing for an employee to overlook, it could pose a health risk if the platter is left sitting unrefrigerated.

Being a good citizen, Matthew informed a person at the store, and they resolved the issue might away, he shared in the comments.

“Be careful this holiday season,” he alerts in the video’s caption.

How long can cheese be left out at room temperature?

Whether you left the cheese out by accident after cooking or are hosting people and providing a charcuterie spread, it’s important to know how long it is too long for the cheese to be left out before it’s no longer safe to eat.

While the general rule of thumb is that perishable foods should be refrigerated after two hours (one hour if left in the heat, like in a hot car), it can vary with cheese depending on factors like moisture content and whether it’s aged or fresh.

Here are general guidelines for different cheeses:

Soft cheeses, like mozzarella, brie, and ricotta, can be left out for 2 to 4 hours

Hard cheeses, like cheddar and parmesan can be left out for up to 8 hours

(Fun fact: Cheese is at its best flavorwise once it comes to room temp. That usually takes 20 to 30 minutes.)

Can cheese that’s left out make you sick?

Yes, but it’s a little tricky. Nearly all cheeses sold in the United States are made with pasteurized milk (meaning it was heated to a specific temperature to kill bacteria).

“That means that cheese can’t make you sick. Even if you leave it out for days, illness-causing bacteria aren’t going to just spontaneously appear in your cheese,” Spruce Eats stated.

What’s more likely to happen is that the cheese can spoil in the form of growing mold. Mold does not equal bacteria; mold is instead a type of fungus.

Accidentally eating moldy cheese can lead to food poisoning, causing vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

How long does cheese last?

Cheese should be refrigerated to keep it longer. Here are general guidelines according to Food & Wine:

Fresh and softer cheeses can be stored for one to two weeks.

Hard cheeses can be stored unopened for six months or open for three to four weeks.

And maybe don’t touch it.

Party tray nation is shook

“those are all in the refrigerator section at my local store,” a person said.

“I’ve bought these for years. Like an adult lunchable lol never seen them anywhere else but the cold section. This is WILD,” another added.

“I saw pecan pies that said Keep Frozen in a display in the center of the aisle in a grocery store last year,” a commenter shared.

“it’s quite possible someone grabbed it out the cooler, then put it back there and swapped it for the non cheese one,” another pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Matthew for comment.

