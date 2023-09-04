‘Telling customers its your first week will help ur tips a lot’: New Hooters server shares how much she made in tips during her first shift

Discussions of wages and salary are foundational to ensuring fair pay among workers. Some have taken these discussions to TikTok, especially those who work in the service industry.

Employees of restaurants like Hooters, Chili’s and Olive Garden have frequently used the platform to share how much they are making in wages and tips, depending on the pay model of their restaurant. Servers and bartenders have also sparked discussions of higher and lower tips depending on the current state of the economy and how a lack of spending money in customers’ pockets can hurt their own take-home pay.

One Hooters waitress shared what she made during her first shift at the restaurant, leaving with $227 in hand. Posted by user @savwayy, the video has drawn over 333,000 views as of Monday morning.

“I made $227 on my first shift at Hooters, y’all,” she says in the video. “Pretty successful first shift if I do say so myself. Honestly, one of the regulars, he just got a shot and tipped me $100.”

In the video’s caption, @savwayy wrote that she did not expect to go home with anything, given that it was her first day on the floor. She shared that she was able to keep her tips from this shift for herself.

Several commenters shared that telling customers it is their first day on the job helped get them more tips from customers.

“Telling customers its your first week will help ur tips alot,” one commenter wrote. “Use that to your advantage.”

“I was a bus boy but I still ended up refilling drinks and and putting bread on the table,” another user said. “Told them it’s my first day and that I was nervous. I made tips.”

“Sh*t & tbh if you having a hard day, still say that sh*t even if you been there for a year,” one viewer advised.

Other viewers encouraged the creator on her first day serving customers.

“So proud of you sav! I’m usually not one to comment but you’re glowing girllll!” one commenter wrote. “Sending so so much love!”

“Watching u post in high school to now…you’ve grown so much baddie,” another user echoed.

“You’re killin it! Well done, especially for just starting,” one commenter wrote.