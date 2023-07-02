‘I have 3 tables and it’s 2pm’: Hooters server shows what she makes in tips during a shift. It’s less than you think

A Hooters server revealed how much she made in tips during a slow shift — much of the issue beig that she only six tables to wait on.

Kaitlyn Morgan (@kaitlynnn) is a college student who also waits tables at a Myrtle Beach Hooters, a chain restaurant known for a corps of servers still referred to, in 2023, as Hooters Girls.

In the TikTok, Kaitlyn takes viewers through a slow shift at work. The video, from an account that has a good deal of Hooters server content on it, has garnered more than 62,000 views since going up on Thursday.

She starts off by sharing that it’s already 1 p.m., and she’s only gotten a single table that tipped her $11 on a $132 check, a roughly 8% tip.

A commenter pointed out that the first tip “sucked,” and Kaitlyn replied, sharing that it was a table of four teenage boys.

As the video goes on, Kaitlyn shares her tip and the bill amount for each table she served.

The tips she received varied greatly. Her second table left her a 34% tip on a $29 bill, the third left 20%, the fourth gave 26%, and the fifth left a meager 12% tip.

“It’s so slow,” Kaitlyn said as she walked viewers through the shift.

After her tip out—a standard practice in restaurants in which servers leave a percentage of their tip for other workers—Kaitlyn made $86. Calculating from the info Kaitlyn provided on the video, her shift was roughly 4.5 hours, so the tips even out to about $19 an hour.

“That’s the thing about working in Myrtle. It’s gonna be really hit or miss, so some days you’re gonna be bankrolling, and some days you’re gonna be broke,” she assesed.

“Today was a broke day,” she clarified, adding she may have better luck on her Sunday shift.

“At least i made my grocery bill from yesterday back,” the caption read.

Several commenters pointed out that they expected the server to get larger tips since the tips average roughly the standard 20%. Kaitlyn told a commenter that she understands getting a standard or lower tip if she’s doing the bare minimum.

“It’s just when I’m doing a bunch of extra stuff or it’s big parties that getting stiffed sucks,” the server said.

The rest of the comment section was largely men ogling over Kaitlyn.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the travails of other Hooters servers; one said her tips were stolen while working a holiday shift and another had to mask her two-toned hair to appease her manager’s rules.

