‘And I complain about my $16 damn’: TikToker shares what she made as Starbucks barista, Hooters waitress, sparking debate

Salary transparency is a major trend on TikTok, with workers from manifold industries going viral on the platform after revealing how much they are compensated for their work. TikTokers have found viral success showcasing the amount of money they earn at places like Twin Peaks, Waffle House, and more—and now, Texas-based TikToker Laura (@_laura_dlg) is joining in by posting how much she’s earned at various jobs.

Her video, which shows the jobs she’s worked and how much she’s earned at each job, has already reached over 2.9 million views and sparked discussion and debate on the platform.

To summarize, she says she earned $9.79 per hour from Starbucks, $7.25 per hour (the federal minimum wage) while working at a haunted house, $10 per hour at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, $11 per hour at Bath & Body Works, $14.50 per hour at HEB, and $2.13 per hour (plus tips) for her work at Hooters and Bayou City Wings.

$2.13 per hour is the federal minimum wage for tipped workers, per the U.S. Department of Labor. It should be noted that if a tipped worker receives less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for their work, the employer must compensate them to make up the difference.

In later videos, Laura explains how much she actually made from her tipped work.

In this video, she explains that it is difficult to share how much she makes in a given workday, as the amount varies wildly from shift to shift. Following this, she posted another video showing her tips on a Saturday night.

On a night that she describes as “slow,” she made $190 in tips.

In the comments, she also noted that 1% of her tips from credit cards are taken for the bartenders, with her average total tip earnings equaling $50-$100 on weekdays and $150-$300 on weekends.

With these numbers, Laura is earning significantly more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. However, while some servers earn a considerable amount of money in tips, the median national hourly wage for tipped workers is just “$10.22, compared with $16.48 for all workers,” per the Economic Policy Institute.

Viewers were surprised by her earnings, even with tips.

“The 2.13 is robbery,” one user wrote. “U deserve at least the federal min wage AND the tips.”

“This comments are making me feel bad about my $12 lmfao,” another added.

“And i complain about my $16 damn,” a third agreed.

Above all, users were surprised by how little employers were required to pay tipped workers in the U.S.

“I can’t believe the wages in America are legal,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Laura via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories