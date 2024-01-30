‘I swear I work at the wrong place’: Hooters server reveals how much she made in tips while wearing her ‘Birthday’ sash for 3 days

In a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 4.2 million views, user Savannah (@savwayy) shares her experience working at Hooters during her birthday week. Wearing her birthday sash, Savannah reveals how much she earned in tips over three shifts, providing a unique glimpse into the earning potential at the popular restaurant chain.

“Let’s see how much I make working at Hooters on my birthday. I don’t actually work on my birthday, but I work today, which is Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and I also work the 26th, which is Friday,” she said. “But I’ll wear my birthday sash all of those days. And we’re gonna see how much I make.

Savannah’s experiment began with her Sunday shift, where she proudly wore her birthday sash. Her charm and the festive accessory paid off, as she made a substantial $272 that day. “I got $10 from someone at the bar just for it being my birthday,” she shared, highlighting the impact of the birthday sash.

She later noted in the comments: “To clarify i was very vocal each day about it not being my exact birthday and that my birthday was on Wednesday… no one cared. everyone told me to wear the sash as long as i could… so i did. All love.”

Unfortunately, she missed her Monday shift due to health reasons but returned to work on Tuesday. Despite being a slower morning shift, she still earned $121. “Morning shifts are always slower than night shifts,” Sav explained, setting realistic expectations for anyone considering a similar job.

The final day she documented was Friday, when she was cut early but still walked away with $178. “I probably would have made more,” she speculated, “But since I went home around 2:00, I still made really, really good money.”

One commenter, question her life’s choices: “I swear I work at the wrong place.” Other has important questions, such as, “I could see wearing the sash for one day, but three? That’s wild. What if you saw the same customer?”

Overall, Savannah amassed an impressive total of $571 for her three birthday shifts at Hooters. This amount significantly exceeds the average hourly pay at Hooters, which is reported to be around $9.49 per hour for a Host/Server, according to Indeed.com. Sav’s experience, particularly with the birthday sash, showcases the potential for higher earnings through tips in the service industry.

This isn’t the first time Savannah has shared her earnings from Hooters. In a previous TikTok video, she revealed making $227 in her first shift, emphasizing the potentially lucrative nature of tipping at such establishments.

Savannah’s experiment offers an intriguing look at how a birthday sash and some birthday charm can boost a server’s earnings. Her transparency about her experience provides valuable insights for those curious about the earning dynamics in the food service industry. The Daily Dot has contacted Savannah (@savwayy) for comment.