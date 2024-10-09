‘I’m out $100’: Woman issues warning to people who have money sitting inside their CashApp accounts

A woman issued a warning to CashApp users, telling them not to keep any money sitting idly in their accounts.

These days, there are several online services that can help you make easy money transfers. But some of them can create more headaches than they’re worth. One ex-banker detailed the pros and cons of several different cash transfer apps to help others choose the right service.

Emily May (@emilymayofficial) recently posted a video to TikTok. In it, she also shared her opinion about one particular app. In a video that received over 795,000 views, the TikToker blasted CashApp for allegedly closing down her account for no reason.

“If CashApp is your main source of banking—you get your direct deposits there, you have money sitting in your CashApp—you need to go transfer it to your bank or go open another bank,” she says at the top of the video.

Why is this woman warning people against CashApp?

“This week my CashApp was randomly closed,” May explains, adding that she’s had the same account for over 10 years.

She says the reason for her account closure was that she had apparently violated the app’s terms and conditions. But, the TikToker adds, she has never used the app for “anything weird.”

May also mentions that she came across another social media user who had posted about the same issue. The other woman apparently lost $2,000 to CashApp.

“This video had 3,000 comments of people being like, ‘Mine randomly closed this week, too, and I can’t get my money out,’” recalls May, alleging that the problem was even more widespread.

“Now I’m out $100 bucks, and I want you guys to go to your CashApp right now. If you have any money sitting in your CashApp, put it in your bank,” she says.

CashApp has recently closed numerous accounts

Several CashApp users commented on May’s TikTok. They claim their accounts had also been closed.

“So it wasn’t just me. I had this happen a couple months ago. And they could never give me a definite reason why it randomly closed,” one person said.

“Same thing happened to me, still waiting for a valid reason why they closed my account for no reason,” complained another.

May is right to assert that this issue has affected several CashApp users. Numerous Reddit posts from the past year detail the same problem. These users have also been unable to get any answers from customer service. The Daily Dot reached out to CashApp via email but did not hear back as of publication.

TikToker Kellie Yancy (@kelliekelshow) also uploaded a similar video to May’s. She also suggested others take their money out of their CashApp accounts. The post received 5.6 million views.

Yancy says she realized her account had been closed after she tried to send her daughter some money.

“The account got thousands of dollars in it,” she says. She also adds that she does not use the app for nefarious purposes.

Yancy says on top of this, customer service couldn’t even tell her what the issue was because of “security purposes.”

“’You just violated terms and conditions. But we can’t tell you what terms and conditions,’” the influencer claims they said. She adds that they told her to appeal the account closure but, again, were unable to tell her what violation she needed to appeal.

Yancy also alleges that after she got off the phone, her CashApp account showed a balance of zero. After attempting to log out and log back in, she says the app was then unable to even find her account.

Viewers warn against leaving any money in the app

Many commenters advised against leaving large sums of money in CashApp accounts.

“Never leave money on cash app it’s to transfer not to have money stash on there … I love my cash app but I’ll never leave more than 50$ on there,” warned one user.

“I thought cashapp was meant for transferring and sending as a way of connivence to pay people why are you leaving a lot of money in cashapp,” said another.

According to one commenter, the issue has been going on for years.

“They did me like this four years ago and I’ve been telling people that they would take your money and there’s nothing that you can do,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to May and Yancy via Instagram direct message for further updates.

