‘It was definitely an Uber’: Driver trades in Honda Civic after 6 years. Viewers can’t believe how many miles it has

Car salesman Johnny Matrix (@carsalesguyjohnny) wheels and deals to earn his living. He barters, buys, and sells different types of vehicles day in, and day out. This means that there aren’t many cars out there that’ll leave him surprised. Especially when it comes to something as widely purchased as a Honda Civic.

This is probably why his clip about this innocuous-looking 2018 model has garnered 275,000 views and counting. It looks like countless others you’ve probably seen yourself during many commutes. But this particular Civic managed to clock in an insane mileage count in approximately 6 years. It left numerous viewers on the app stunned. As for Johnny, he believes it’s just evidence as to why the model is so beloved.

Burning through blacktop

“Guys, wanna know why Honda’s got the best-selling compact car in the freaking world? This is why,” Johnny begins. “This is a 2018 Honda Civic EX, missing a signal light.”

He circles the grey car as he continues to sing its praises. “The A/C doesn’t work, these two windows don’t come down. Not a speck of rust, right?” he says. “What makes this car fantastic, just recently got traded in: 600,000 kilometers.”

Now for everyone who lives in a country that uses a measurement system that isn’t lame: that’s 372,000 miles.

To prove just how stalwart the vehicle is, Johnny cracks open the front driver door. Next, he plops himself inside, just like its previous driver had done countless times before. He then calls viewers to pay attention to the electronic odometer on the dashboard.

“Take a look at this,” he says, “602,000 kilometers. Emission problem.”

Then, something surprising happens that catches him off guard in a pleasant way. “Oh! A/C blows cold!”

Strong engines and sales

Some components of Hondas, like air conditioners, have been criticized for having high failure rates. However, the brand has been known to produce some legendary stalwart engines. Enthusiasts for the brand on this forum said they easily last up to 300,000 miles with proper maintenance. Others have said that at around 150,000 miles, the engine will burn more oil. Additionally, Hondas may need to have their timing belts replaced, but other than that, the block will hold.

Again, that’s if drivers adhere to a basic maintenance schedule such as oil/fluid changes, spark plug swaps, etc. It’s no wonder so many people are chomping at the bit to buy these vehicles too.

Johnny wasn’t lying about the Civic being a best seller, either. Car and Driver penned that in the first half of 2024, Honda USA moved 129,788 units. Since its debut in 1972, the entry-level offering from the Japanese manufacturer has maintained a high annual sales volume.

TikTokers were opinionated

Whenever there’s a conversation about vehicle reliability, Toyota is the one brand consistently brought up over and over again. Which is why it’s unsurprising that one user on the app thought Hondas would always be second best.

“Yeah butttt if it was a Toyota EVERYTHING would still be working and still accomplish this,” they claimed.

Another viewer wanted to know how much money the car’s owner received for a 372,000-mile trade-in. According to Johnny, they got $1,500.

One person remarked that there was only one explanation for how the Civic’s OG driver was able to clock in so much mileage. “Bro went around the world with that car,” they said.

Someone else speculated the vehicle was clearly used by a rideshare driver for work purposes. “Uber car for sure,” they penned.

Johnny didn’t think this was the case though and that’s because its owner was probably a smoker. “If it was, it wasn’t for passengers. the car reeked of cigarettes. the headliner has visible tar stains,” he said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via email and Johnny via TikTok comment for further information.



