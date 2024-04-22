‘Crying in V8 watching this’: Honda hybrid driver shows how much it costs to gas up—and how long it lasts

Honda’s 2024 Accord Sport Hybrid averages 46 miles per gallon in the city, 41 on the highway, and 44 overall. Of course, this varies on how often a customer drives their vehicle and the maintenance. Viewers were shocked when TikTok user @tintedtaillightt revealed how much it cost to fill up his 2024 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid.

He began his video standing at a gas station and inserting the gas pump into their fuel tank. After pressing 87 for regular gas, he scanned his card to pay and filmed the numbers on the screen rising. Then, it cut to the total—he paid $37.85 for 10 gallons.

Next, @tintedtaillightt slid into his car and zoomed in on the dashboard where he had 527 miles until his next refill. According to the text overlay, his car got 40.8 miles per gallon and would last him at least a month.

@tintedtaillightt reiterated in the caption, “40 Mpg and 527 Mile range will last me at least a month.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @tintedtaillightt via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Honda via press email.

His video racked up over 619,000 views and viewers complained about how much gas mileage their vehicles get.

“Crying in v8 watching this,” one viewer wrote.

“$60 dollars for 200 miles on my Acura Ilx,” a second commented.

“Only 37 I spend 50 -65 to fill up every week. and I gotta take my car to the shop my fuel economy drop alot and I don’t know why it causes that,” a third stated.

Even other Honda Sport Hybrid owners shared how much their cars get.

“45$ on my 22 Honda civic sport using 89 but gas here it’s 5$,” one user revealed.

“I have a 2020 accord sport and the most I’ve gone was 2 weeks. A month is wild,” a second said.

In the comments section, @tintedtaillightt replied, “I don’t really drive much besides my city and my cars a hybrid so it’s hardly using gas in the city.”

Per the U.S. Department of Energy, it costs roughly $46 to fill up the tank on a 2024 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid.

Furthermore, the 2024 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid typically costs $46 to fill up. However, this depends on the price of gas in the area. The tank holds about 12.8 gallons. While @tintedtaillightt paid $37 for 10 gallons, gas prices can vary depending on location.

