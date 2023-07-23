‘I would’ve lost my job that day’: Home Depot worker says older customers ‘shooed’ her away when she called out their rudeness

In a TikTok, a Home Depot worker called out a pair of customers who threw a “tantrum” while she was trying to help them.

In the video, Rick (@sweetcalifeet) appears to be filming from an aisle in Home Depot after dealing with difficult customers.

She explains that the couple came in asking about an order that they had placed with the home improvement chain. Rick says she looked into the matter to get the person updated information, but as she tried to explain it to them, the person kept interrupting.

Rick estimates that she was interrupted about six or seven times during the interaction.

“I finally I was like, ‘Hey, like can you please stop interrupting me so I can explain to you what’s going on?'” Rick says she told them. “That set the couple off.”

Rick says that the couple, who she guessed were in their 50s, started yelling at her despite her asking them to please stop. Fed up with the situation, she told them she was going to walk away and asked for a different worker to deal with the duo.

The man in the couple allegedly told her to “go, just go” and made a shooing-away hand motion toward Rick.

“He started shooing me away, literally over and over and over again,” the worker explains.

Rick says she told the man that his behavior was disrespectful and that she “really” hoped he doesn’t treat other people similarly.

“Why the f*ck are you 50 years old coming in here at somebody half your age yelling at them throwing a f*cking tantrum? You know how f*cking embarrassing that is? We’re all gonna talk about you later,” Rick says, concluding the video.

The TikTok has more than 59,000 views and nearly 150 comments as of Sunday.

Several commenters shared similar experiences working in retail.

“I worked in retail for about 10 and the older generations are the rudest and most demanding of anything I’ve seen,” the top comment read.

“I had one lady acting like this and I just looked at her and said ‘aren’t you embarrassed acting like this in public at your age?'” a person said.

“I had a lady scream at me over a pair of jeans on Black Friday bc she expected the cashier to set them aside at his register for her,” another shared.

