‘Home Depot shoppers and associates, effective immediately, I quit’: Home Depot worker announces resignation over intercom

A Home Depot employee announced that she was quitting to the entire store of customers over the intercom in a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday.

In the video, user Sara Ann (@s..annm) captured the moment her co-worker picked up the phone and addressed “Home Depot shoppers and associates.”

The clip, taken at a Charlotte, North Carolina store, has garnered over 261,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, I quit and fuck Home Depot,” the employee announces before slamming the phone down and walking away.

Viewers defended the worker, who claims to be the store’s front desk lead in the clip, saying that retail work can often burn people out to the point of a reaction like hers.

“I worked there almost six years, I’m surprised no one did this [during] my time there,” one commenter shared.

“Worked there for five years, I started when I was in high school and my last day was yesterday,” another wrote. “God it felt so good walking out of that place.”

“Fun fact, working at Home Depot put me in months of therapy (I’m not joking),” a third revealed.

One user shared a similar experience with a Lowe’s supervisor who was fired on the job. “Lunged at the store manager then proceeded to the overhead page saying the store manager was a POS,” they recalled.

Others pointed out another co-worker who stepped out of frame before the employee’s announcement.

“He’s gonna get fired if this goes viral!” one user predicted.

“They watched the cameras all day and seen us all,” Sara Ann replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sara Ann via TikTok comment.