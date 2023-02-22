‘If you’re thinking about quitting, do it’: Worker gets on store intercom to says ‘f*ck this job’

Almost everyone has fantasized about quitting their job. Maybe we’d tell our boss how we really feel about them and storm out. Or perhaps we’d send them a not-so-nice message on a cake.

While it’s fun to think about, the majority of people will never have the guts to actually go through with it. Well, almost everyone.

One woman’s video went viral after she made her quitting fantasy a reality. “If you’re thinking about quitting, do it,” the TikTok user captioned her now-deleted video.

In the clip, she held up a phone that connects to a store’s intercom while her manager reprimanded her off-camera.

“We’re not doing this. Clock out. Put the phone up, clock out, ‘cause we don’t do this here at this store,” the manager said while the TikToker plotted her next move.

Instead of following orders, she spoke into the intercom and defiantly said, “Fuck this job and everything else that comes with it.”

Suffice it to say, her now-ex-boss wasn’t impressed. She said the worker’s name like a disappointed parent and tried to grab the phone.

“Put up the phone and let’s go to the back,” the boss said. Once again, the TikToker didn’t listen. She smiled instead as she repeated, “Fuck this store.”

Viewers had tons of thoughts on her actions in the comments.

“She like ‘we don’t do this here’ NO YOU don’t do this here, ma’am I will,” one user wrote. “But why you look so innocent at the same time,” another added with laughing emoji.

They loved how calm the TikToker was throughout the ordeal, especially since most people would’ve been freaking out. “I’m scared of how calm [she] is like,” observed another user.

“Lmaooo them intrusive thoughts was winnin baby,” a fourth wrote.

Most agreed with the TikToker being unwilling to clock out after she had already quit. “I’m not clocking out AND coming to the back, imma get my last lil coins,” a user commented. “Like baby I already quit. I’m not going to the back to get a lecture,” another added.

Viewers loved that they got to live vicariously through the TikToker. “I wish I could do this and be just as calm as her,” a user wrote with laughing emojis.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via comment.