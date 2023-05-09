‘They’re some haters’: Home Depot worker says they were fired for making TikTok videos at work

A Home Depot worker claimed that they were fired from their job for making TikTok videos during their breaks.

In a two-part video series, user @lilmoxie shared the events which led to his termination. As of Tuesday morning, his videos had accumulated over 505,000 views.

On the day of his firing, @lilmoxie was apparently slammed with more work than usual—which made him very busy “for no reason.” Then his manager called him into his office to deliver the news.

“They’re like, ‘Well … somebody says that you are making TikToks on the clock,” @lilmoxie recalled.

@lilmoxie said he denied making the videos during work hours and explained that his content primarily captured customer interactions. He also said that he recorded the videos during his 15-minute breaks, but that his manager ultimately said that he wasn’t allowed to film while at work.

After this, the manager told @lilmoxie that he was going to have a conference call with corporate. The creator, however, said that he refused to stop making videos despite the fact that it was against company policy.

“They’re some haters,” @lilmoxie concluded. “They don’t gotta worry about me.”

In both the comments section and his second video, @lilmoxie explained that his firing wasn’t a complete surprise. In fact, he was alerted by one of his coworkers that he was going to be contacted by Home Depot’s corporate office and said that he got “called to the office three times” before his ultimate termination.

Even so, a number of viewers said that they stood with the creator and backed his decision to continue making videos—even if it cost him his job.

“Don’t let those old haters make you think there aren’t plenty of us elderly TikTok fans who love your videos,” one viewer wrote.

“I hope you continue to make vids to piss them off because wtf,” a second stated.

“It’s okay. Home Depot is a pretty shitty company, you deserve better,” another remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lilmoxie via Instagram and TikTok and Home Depot by email.