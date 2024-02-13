‘I am runnin’ to Home Depot’: Shopper shares household staples you can get for a better deal at Home Depot

The convenience of shopping at mega-retailers that sell everything under the sun is that you don’t really need to worry about going anywhere else for your needs, given that the store carries most household products.

However, as Smokey Robinson & The Miracles once urged everyone who would listen, folks would be best served to “shop around” to find the best deals. It’s a bit of advice that TikToker @kissmehaze appreciated receiving after she was told she could get a good deal on trash bags at Home Depot.

She discusses her experience buying the trash bags from the home goods and construction chain in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 408,000 views as of Tuesday morning. However, some commenters shared how she could save even more money.

“Whoever told me to go to Home Depot for my garbage bags was not lying,” she says in the clip. “Look at what I found and guess how much I paid. 180 bags, 13 gallon bags. Mint scent. Tall kitchen drawstring bags. Oh, and it’s tear-resistant can’t forget that. I paid $19.97. And we about to find out how long these are gonna last me. It’s Feb. 2, let’s see how long 180 bags lasts me.”

The product she’s specifically referring to appears to be Home Depot’s HDX Tall Kitchen Drawstring Bags, which retail for $19.88 for the 140-count pack in this listing on the home improvement store’s website.

She added in the caption: “I need to take my arse down to home depot more often. ya betta go get u one a these!”

However, other people pointed out that membership bulk retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco offered up even better deals for trash bags.

“200 for $17 at costco,” one person penned.

Another replied, “200 for $17 at Sam’s Club.”

“They were lying. Go to Sam’s,” someone else remarked.

Another person said that the number of trash bags they’ve purchased at Costco was so large that they haven’t had to buy any in 21 years.

However, other folks said that for shoppers who don’t have or want to fork over annual subscription fees at budget retail stores, the Home Depot deal is a great alternative: “Great option esp for those who don’t have a Costco or Sam’s membership!”

There are dedicated social media accounts, like Dad Deals, that extoll some of the seasonal finds folks can expect to purchase from Home Depot, outside of regular household staples like trash bags. He showed off an accent table that was on clearance for just $19 and an outdoor farmhouse-style table for $174, half off its $350 original asking price. In the same video, he also delineated how to “hack deals” online to get the lowest prices.

Apartment Therapy also compared the prices of 25 common household goods between Home Depot and Amazon to see which retailer sold which item for cheaper. Plastic storage bins, wire shelving units, plastic food storage sets, drain cleaner, commercial steel polish, cordless drills, household hardware sets, plant food, potting soil, and extension cords were all available at Home Depot for less.

According to Alot’s finance section, buying cleaning products, batteries, and “basic hardware items” at Home Depot will ultimately cost you more money when compared to other retailers. However, getting cans of incorrectly mixed paint, tool combo kits, clearance holiday items, lights, patio furniture, hanging supplies, gardening supplies, discounted plants, sinks, Christmas trees, and toilets are all generally good purchases to make at the store.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email and @kissmehaze via TikTok comment for further information.