‘SECRETS you need to know!’: Home Depot shopper shows what it means when price ends with ‘.06,’ ‘.03’

Do you know the secret Home Depot price meanings?

Those yellow sale stickers can help you plan your next home improvement purchase. So say brothers Dave and Jim Schuelke aka the Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts).

The twins broke down the hidden meanings in a video posted to TikTok one day ago. So far, it has 279,100 views and counting.

Home Depot price meanings

The video’s caption proclaims, “Home Depot pricing SECRETS you need to know!”

In it, the Schuelkes reveal three price tags and their meanings to their viewers.

“So if you see a pricing ending in two zeros, this is an indication that [the item] just entered the clearance,” Schuelke claims.

They advise to “hang tight” before purchasing as the price may drop.

“If you see a price ending in .06, this is an indication that [the price] is about a 50% discount, and it’s about six weeks away from even dropping more,” Schuelke states while pointing out another price tag.

Schuelke claims a price ending in .02 or .03 likely marks the sale item down as low as it will get.

“If you need it you better grab it,” he concludes.

Is the price tag hack real?

Other online sources widely support the claims of the brothers’ Home Depot price meaning.

Houston’s ABC affiliate states, “Yellow stickers indicate a clearance item. The .00 and .06 prices mean the item is marked down. The 6 means six weeks left until another markdown.”

Family Handyman also confirms the Schuelkes’ claims. It recommends purchasing sale items with tags that end in .00, .98, or .50 because they are likely to be marked down later.

It also states that “the .06 reveals that the product will stay at this price for six weeks,” and a “price tag ending in a 3” indicates that that’s “the product’s final markdown.”

House Digest supports the pricing hack.

However, it adds that “the company may keep the prices at this level for the next six weeks or until they sell out of the item.”

The Daily Dot contacted Home Depot via email for a statement.

Viewers are dubious

Some of the tags in the video didn’t add up for the viewers.

Ninernel24 (@nelsont214) noted the second price tag listed an original price of $15.

They commented, “Ending in .06 means it is 50%off but the OG price was $15.00 now it’s $12.06.”

“I’m the .06 being “roughly 50% off” was proven false immediately by the tag itself,” another viewer added.

Another commented, “Math isn’t mathing … half of 15.93 is 12.06? what a deal.”

One viewer even noticed that the product and sticker in the video didn’t match. They asked, “Why is the faucet labeled as an impact wrench kit?”

The Daily Dot reached out to the Scheulkes via TikTok and Instagram messenger for further comment.

