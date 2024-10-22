‘What could possibly be at Home Depot?’: Mom says children are demanding to shop for birthday presents at Home Depot. But for what?

A mom is wondering what on earth her young daughter could possibly want to go birthday shopping for at Home Depot of all places. However, maybe this request isn’t as strange as it seems at first glance.

TikTok user Cari (@carirynearson) posted a video with her burning question on Aug. 12. In the video, she’s sitting inside her car looking at the camera. “Um, can anyone tell me what could possibly be at Home Depot for my 10-year-old daughter to suggest going there to get her best friend a birthday present?” she asks.

At the end of the video, Cari smiles into the camera, apparently nonplussed. And she isn’t the only one.

Viewers react to the TikToker’s story

The video has amassed 2.7 million views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments, users speculated as to why Cari’s daughter would want to go shopping for birthday presents at Home Depot.

“Hahaha no idea, but you’ve piqued my interest, so I’m going to need a follow-up, please!” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “Yipick from Homie Depot!!” This is a reference to a viral video from 2019 in which a 2-year-old proclaims she buys her lipstick (pronounced “yip ick”) from “Homie Depot.”

Cari replied to the comment, “I had to look this up! Glad I did!”

A third user wrote, “My 5-year-old wanted to go to Home Depot to ‘get something nice for the whole family’ and proceeded to buy a road cone.”

Another user wrote, “Is she confusing Home Depot with Home Goods?” Cari responded, “Hobby Lobby [crying emoji].”

Can kids shop at Home Depot?

In fact, Home Depot sells kids’ toys, clothing, and footwear. Additionally, it runs the Kids Workshops, which are free activities and craft workshops that encourage “skill-building and creativity” for kids ages 5-12.

These workshops are held at 9am on the first Saturday of each month and include crafts like pumpkin tic-tac-toe, cocoa ornaments, snow globes, and piggy banks. Additionally, kids can learn how to make a DIY s’mores tray, a fighter pilot box costume, and Halloween balloon spiders.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cari via email for comment.

