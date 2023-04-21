‘Couldn’t pay me enough to sit in an office now’: Recruiter says job candidates are all demanding work-from-home jobs

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based job recruiter revealed the kinds of questions she hears from potential employees in a viral TikTok posted on Apr. 19.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 671,000 times, user Nikki Jazz (@nikkijazzzz) shared a common thread of conditions sought by applicants: they want to work from home.

“I need to be fully remote. I’m only considering work-from-home jobs. I’m never going back to an office. I’ve set new work boundaries and can only work from home,” Jazz wrote in the video’s text overlay as things potential employees have told her.

Many viewers agreed that applicants are justified in searching exclusively for work-from-home jobs, particularly in cases where working in an office setting may not be possible.

“So many people demonize remote jobs but it makes employment accessible when offices can’t accommodate,” user Marianna Figueiredo (@mariannatheshorty) wrote.

“Working remotely really allows me to be in a space where my neurodivergent self can flourish,” user Rebecca (@beccaloulouc) shared.

A Feb. 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that 59% of Americans whose jobs could be done outside the office worked from home two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 61% of Americans reported that it was their own decision not to return to a traditional workplace.

Others under Jazz’s video revealed that issues like gas prices and commute times have kept them from returning to an office job. One user revealed how they spend money on gas only once a month instead of once a week since they began working from home.

Another said they spent two hours in traffic trying to leave their workplace, stating that it would be the reason they would switch to a work-from-home job if possible.

Some users said they preferred a hybrid workplace. “I don’t mind the office if it’s only on MY terms,” one explained. “One or two days a week and I choose when I come in and who is there.”

“I’m okay with hybrid,” user Mathieu (@electricboltcharge93) wrote. “I definitely like the social aspect of interacting with co-workers.”

