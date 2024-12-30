‘Am I the only one who didn’t know?’: Woman says these Hollister jeans are her favorite pair. Then she discovers why when she looks at the tag

A woman has gone viral after sharing a surprising discovery about her favorite pair of jeans.

In her video, which has now been viewed over 5.9 million times, TikTok user Neeleigh Darty (@neeleighh) sparked some debate among the commenters with her revelation.

“Am I the only one who didn’t know?” she wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

What did the TikToker discover about her Hollister jeans?

The clip starts with Darty giving a “hmm, suspicious” look before flipping the camera to show her Hollister jeans.

Specifically, she zooms in on the familiar brand patch on the back of the jeans. Everything seems normal until she flips them inside out, revealing a tag with Abercrombie’s official website printed on it: www.abercrombie.com.

In the caption, she wrote, “No wonder they’re my favorite pair,” hinting at the quality and style connection between the two brands.

What’s the link between the two brands?

There’s an easy explanation as to why Darty saw the two brands colliding in one item of clothing.

The Hollister brand operates as a subsidiary of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F). The brand was launched in 2000 as a way to appeal to a younger teen audience, as reported by Business Insider.

Interestingly, A&F created a fictional backstory for Hollister to give it a sense of heritage and authenticity. According to the tale, Hollister was founded in 1922 by John Hollister, Sr., who emigrated from New York to the Dutch East Indies and eventually settled in California. However, this story is entirely fictional, as ABC News pointed out.

Despite their connection, the two brands have distinct identities. Abercrombie & Fitch focuses on classic, upscale casual wear for a slightly older demographic, while Hollister reflects Gen Z’s style, offering trendy pieces that resonate with a younger audience.

Viewers respond

Viewers overwhelmingly answered Darty’s “Am I the only one who didn’t know?” with a resounding yes. Judging by the comments, many consumers are already aware that Hollister is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch.

“I fear the answer is yes. Lol,” wrote one viewer, getting 13,700 likes with her comment.

“Maybe I’m feeling old I thought everyone knew this I’m not sure about now,” noted another. “It’s been forever but back then you can def tell the difference between Abercrombie jeans they higher quality than hollister.”

“Abercrombie is the parent company,” explained a third. “Hollister is like west coast chic and a&f is east coast. Signed millennial who has shopped there since 2003.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Darty via TikTok and Instagram direct message. It also contacted Abercrombie & Fitch via email.

