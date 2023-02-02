‘$200 for a FISH????’: Renter says apartment is charging pet rent for fish

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for revealing an additional apartment charge that she was shocked to learn about—pet rent for a fish.

The viral video was uploaded by TikTok user Nic (@nicr__), and has garnered over 45,000 views, as of Feb. 2.

In the video, the TikToker displayed the pet fees associated with owning a fish at her apartment. According to the screenshot, her apartment charges a one-time $200 fee and a $15 monthly pet rent. The screenshot also showed that, while the apartment allows fish, it restricts “aggressive breeds.”

Nic was at a loss for words in the video. She further expressed her surprise in the caption.

“They’re now charging pet rent for fishes?” she wrote.

In the comments section, viewers shared Nic’s confusion and criticized apartments for charging seemingly unnecessary fees.

“They’ll do anything for money I swear,” one viewer commented.

“They really just trying to nickel and dime us now,” a second echoed.

“These apartments are out of control with their damn fees,” another wrote.

Other viewers joked about which ridiculous rules and fees Nic’s apartment might add next.

“Next they will be asking you to provide proof of spayed and neutering for your fish,” one user commented.

“Can’t wait for them to start charging for pet rocks,” a second wrote.

“Next they’ll be charging for plants,” another remarked.

Several viewers also shared their experiences with fish fees, and some explained why apartments might charge them.

“I had a shrimp in a small tank they tried to charge me I said it was food so they couldn’t charge me,” one user shared.

“I got charged a 150 dollar fee cuz I had a fish when I moved in and didn’t disclose it cuz I didn’t think it mattered. The fish died a week later,” a second commented.

“It’s because it’s a it’s in a tank. In my complex you have to have a deposit for fish tanks & waterbeds,” a third wrote.

“My old apartment allowed pets but wouldnt allow any fish tanks. They said because the water damages in case it breaks is too much to risk,” another added.

According to Pet Fish Scout, apartment complexes may have several regulations for owning fish tanks. These include requiring liability insurance and restrictions on tank size and which floors are permitted to have fish tanks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nic via TikTok comment for more information.