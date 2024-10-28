‘Goodbye fresh…’: HelloFresh customer receives weekly delivery. Then she opens the box

HelloFresh? More like HelloSpoiled.

That’s the situation that one customer revealed via video, getting a meal kit from HelloFresh with zucchinis gone bad.

Creator Saleena (@saleeeeena) revealed her unpleasant surprise in a TikTok. The video brought in more than 2.5 million views as of Monday. With a voiceover expressing dismay of the “What the hell” variety, her video shows rotting vegetables among the items intended to become a delicious meal rather than a compost starter.

She also noted, in the caption, “The police are on their way.”

What if my Hello Fresh package is spoiled?

According to The Cyber Arc, Hello Fresh will work with customers who find their food has gone bad in transit. It notes, “Usually, HelloFresh Meals offers a short window (like 5-7 days) for a complete refund on unopened and undamaged meals. Post that period, there is probably the option for partial refunds or credits in addition to future purchases.”

On its own site, the company adds, “At HelloFresh, the safety and quality of our ingredients is our highest priority. In the event that you experience a food safety issue or concern with your order, please reach out to our Customer Care team. You will be directed to a specialized team of food safety agents who provide dedicated support and assistance. To better aid our investigation process, we may ask for additional information regarding your order (i.e. recipe names, pictures, delivery and packaging information).”

Saleena, however, wrote in a comment that the company offered her £3.48 credit to her account, only redeemable if she ordered 6 more deliveries.

As the Daily Dot covered in June 2023, one customer dealt with her spoiled package (and what she perceived as miscommunication with the company to blame) by cancelling her subscription. She observed at the time, “As convenient as it is, because HelloFresh really is convenient, and I really do like their meals, their whole system is just icky.” She alleged that the “fix” the company offered her would have cost her more money.

Some commenters seized the opportunity for humor.

“Goodbye rotten is hello fresh’s alternative ego,” one quipped.

“Fresh outta compost,” another workshopped.

“Goodbye fresh,” someone else joked.

“I have so much beef with hello fresh,” another shared, “We stopped buying it because it would spoil SO fast and then we cancelled and they send us like 6 letters in the actual mail a month telling us to come back.”

One proposed, “POV ur enemy works at hello fresh.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to HelloFresh via email.

