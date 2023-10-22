A popular TikTok user is viral after he revealed a hack for Heinz’s squeeze Ketchup bottles.

The video started off with a stitch from TikTok user @AdamCowart, who is seen squeezing the sides of a Heinz’s squeeze bottle and dispensing ketchup onto his plate. The video then cuts to Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), who confirmed that squeezing the sides of the bottles works.

“That is very true. I wrote a paper on ketchup bottle development when I was in college,” he said in the video. According to Jordan, the original glass ketchup bottle was made in 1890. In 1983, Heinz released the squeezable bottle. Since people still had trouble getting the ketchup out, they created an “upside down container” or “gravity container” in 2001.

Next, Jordan demonstrated the effect. He first explains that if you squeeze the bottle from the front “you actually have to squeeze” to release the ketchup. However, if you squeeze gently from the sides, Jordan shows that the ketchup flows out freely. Jordan does warn this may only work the first couple of times you squeeze the bottle.

Jordan is correct. In 1876, founder Henry Heinz first packaged his product, in 1890 the company debuted the iconic glass ketchup bottle design. The squeeze bottle did indeed debut in 1983, and in 2001 the upside down “gravity container” was born.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Heinz via press email. The video, which teaches users how to use a ketchup bottle, has amassed 9.1 million views as of Oct. 21.

“Didn’t even know the bottle had a name called gravity bottle till I saw this,” one viewer wrote.

“today years old when I learned how to use a ketchup bottle,” a second stated.

In addition, others couldn’t believe he wrote a paper on ketchup development. “I’m still rolling over the fact you wrote a paper on the development of the ketchup bottle,” one user commented.

“‘I wrote a paper on…’ OF COURSE YOU DID JORDAN,” a second agreed.

Previously, TikTok user Casey showed how to get the remaining ketchup out of the bottle. She flipped the mostly empty bottle and spun it in a circular motion. After she was finished, the remaining ketchup moved toward the opening.