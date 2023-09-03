‘I thought it was genius’: Viewers can’t believe Heinz customer’s new hack for getting out last bit of ketchup

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a clever hack on how to get the final drops of ketchup from the Heinz ketchup bottle.

Casey Rieger (@caseyrieger) posted the video on Aug. 31. It has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 11.6 million views.

The video starts with Casey saying, “OK, I saw somebody do this on TikTok and thought it was genius so I’m gonna give it a try. You know when you want the last bit of ketchup and most people hit it on the palm like that, but if you want the whole bottle…”

At this point, she starts spinning the bottle in a wide circular motion, creating a centripetal force that pushes all the remaining ketchup in the bottle toward the bottle’s opening.

“How cool is that?” she concludes.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts about the hack.

One user wrote, “yup, I would probably forget to check the lid and repaint my kitchen with ketchup.”

A second added, “Or just store it upside down?”

Meanwhile, another user humorously chimed in, “My shoulder would never work again.”

A further commenter jokingly asked, “Do you have any tips on how to put a dislocated shoulder back in place?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Casey Rieger via TikTok direct messages and to Kraft Heinz via their press email for comment.