‘You need to be fired’: Walmart shopper buys box of Frito-Lay chips. There’s just one problem

Funyuns are a fan-favorite chip. In their bright yellow bag and onion ring reminiscent of shape and taste, it’s hard to be upset at them. However, this customer is more than warranted for being upset with this bag of Funyuns they purchased in a box of Frito-Lay chips from Walmart.

In the video, Tatiana (@tatianaaaatt) shows viewers their unwrapping of a bag of Funyun chips. They also show viewers the box the chips came in which featured an assortment of Frito-Lay chips. Tatiana shakes the bag of Funyuns and you can hear that it doesn’t seem to have much in it. Finally, Tatiana opens the chip bag and reveals that there is only one chip in the package. ONE.

“So someone from Frito-Lay, you need to be fired,” she says. Who was trying to be funny? That’s not right.” Tatiana shakes their head in disappointment.

The video has over 783,000 views as of Sunday.

Viewers are just as shocked

“Ikyfl. ONEEEE lmfaooo. The rage I’d feel,” one user wrote

“-@Frito-Lay WE NEED AN INVESTIGATION NEOW,” another demanded.

“@Frito-Lay no because I would have called the FBI CIA Scooby Doo and the Gang,” another commented.

“pls tiktok show me when frito lay sends her boxes of the products,” begs another.

Is this ‘shrinkflation?’

The Daily Dot has previously covered shrinkflation, which is when companies charge customers the same amount of money for a product that brings less than usual. This is a tactic by companies to meet the rising cost of supply demands and inflation. Funyun chips might be falling victim to this.

As one Finance BuzZ article states, “Doritos previously offered a 9.75-ounce bag of chips, but Frito-Lay has cut that down to 9.25 ounces. Technically, that means there’s only about five fewer chips per bag, but this still isn’t news any of us likes to hear.” Could this be what happened to the Funyun bag?

Some viewers believe it was just an employee error.

“As an old chocolate covered pretzel factory worker lol baby that was the night shift,” one user claimed.

“As my momma say ‘it was either a Monday or a Friday,’” another wrote.

While there’s no way to know exactly what happened, it’s safe to assume that this wasn’t intentional no matter how bad shrinkflation is nowadays. Perhaps it was a mistake by an employee, as viewers said.

Tatiana is asking for more chips, with the video’s caption being, “@Frito-Lay please send me some chips lmaoo cause who work [there] did that??” It’s fair to say, Tatiana is owed some more chips.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Frito-Lay for comment via email and to Tatiana for comment via TikTok comment and message.

