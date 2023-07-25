A woman getting her hair done went viral on TikTok after her hairdresser let her leave briefly to go hit her vape.

Katie (@katieritchiie) posted the clip, which had more than 5.1 million views as of Tuesday morning. In it, Katie walked outside with foil in her hair—presumably for dyeing or highlighting—and a stylist smock.

“I asked my hair girl if I could go hit my vape because I’m fiending and she was like, ‘Yeah, girl, go sit out there for 30 minutes. Just be back in 30,’” Katie recalled. “Period.”

In the comments, viewers agreed that the break made sense since the dyeing process can take awhile. “LMFAO too real like do you know how long hair dyeing takes?” one user asked.

“It’s like a reward for sitting so long,” another added.

“My hair girl brings me back to smoke with all the stylists,” a third person shared.

Stylists, meanwhile, left comments regarding their own policies and stances on clients vaping.

“Lol I be hitting mine mid-foil and my clients are like, wait, can I hit mine too?” one shared.

“As a stylist I let my clients do that, hell I’ll go with them,” another said.

Some warned, however, that going outside in extreme temperatures could tamper with the dyeing process. “If it’s warm outside, yes please!” one stylist advised. “If it’s cold outside… I tell them they can’t, the foils won’t process in the winter.”

“Sometimes if the sun hits just right on those foils they will get too hot and start smoking,” a fourth stylist added.

There are a plethora of TikTok videos where workers have shared their experiences regarding vaping on the clock. For example, viewers recently defended a Waffle House worker who vaped on the job and a Taco Bell employee who hit his vape during his shift and got sent home. In November 2021, Truth Initiative said that 76% of e-cigarette users reported vaping at work.

