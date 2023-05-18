‘Let bro hit the cart he got sent home 20 mins later’: Taco Bell worker hits vape during shift, gets sent home

A Taco Bell worker posted a video to TikTok about an experience that viewers on the platform have found extremely relatable: finding out that a coworker has a much different tolerance level to marijuana than you do.

TikTok user @yrntyion uploaded the video on Monday, May 18, 2023. As of this writing the clip has garnered over 884,000 views on the popular social media platform.

In the brief video, the TikToker looks into the camera still dressed in his Taco Bell uniform. He writes in a text overlay, “let bro hit the cart he got sent home 20 mins later.”

It appears his colleague’s tolerance for THC was much lower than his. According to the video’s caption, “mann started geekinnn.”

For the uninitiated, the “cart” being referred to is a marijuana vape cartridge. These are defined by Urban Dictionary as “concentrated THC (the chemical found in marijuana) stored in a disposable cartridge, usually attached to a battery, the youngsters call it a pen.”

Vape pens are the preferred means of consuming marijuana indoors due to their convenience and mild to non-existent odors. This means smokers can deliver THC into their system surreptitiously and without raising alarm.

TikTokers had a variety of different responses to the post, with some even sharing THC-related stories of their own.

One commenter couldn’t believe that the Taco Bell worker’s colleague got so high he had to go home for the day.

“Getting sent home at work is crazy,” they penned, followed by a skull emoji.

Another admitted that it took them some time to get used to the potency of their own marijuana vape. “When I first started smoking carts I’d go to work borderline greened out off a couple hits. Had to sit down on the furniture and breathe b4 I puked”

One person remarked that they purchase weed from their manager at work and that they weren’t worried about getting in trouble for being high on the clock. “My manager is literally my plug if I go down we all go down,” they teased.

It appears that finding out a coworker is unable to handle the potency of your THC pen isn’t uncommon.

“Let one dude hit my cart on the shift dude passed out at the fish station,” said one user.

Another wrote, “We gave edibles to [our] cook, and the ambulance had to come get him.”

A third person penned, “Let a co hit my cart and he left early throwing up. Told me he threw up in his lap otw home.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yrntion via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via email for further information.