‘Why are we spending $1,000 on a Christmas Tree’: Home Depot worker mocks customers who are looking for Grand Duchess Christmas tree, beg for display item

With Christmas right around the corner, shoppers are rushing to find the latest trending holiday decoration piece: Home Depot’s Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, currently out of stock around the country thanks to its popularity on TikTok.

Available in a 12, nine, or 7.5-foot size, the trees have over 2,000 LED color-changing bulbs built into their branches, according to one review. Easy assembly and an impressive number of light settings have launched the Grand Duchess line into high demand—though one former Home Depot worker isn’t impressed.

In a video posted on Nov. 5, TikTok user Chris (@shieldwolf_64) joked that a “crowbar to the kneecaps” would be given to the next customer calling for a Grand Duchess Christmas Tree.

“I am tired of this shit,” Chris captioned his viral video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times since it was first posted. “And then they beg to have the display one.”

Some viewers expressed outrage at the trees’ high pricing. “1k for a tree that won’t be up longer than 2 months,” one viewer commented.

“Pppl be acting like they broke, then buy the grand duchess tree,” another observed.

The intense demand for Grand Duchess Christmas Trees extended to his Lebanon, Tennessee store location, Chris told the Daily Dot. “Those things were selling like hot cakes,” he recalled. “Every time I came into work, we didn’t have any [trees.] Somebody returned one, and it was gone within seconds.”

In his opinion, a Grand Duchess isn’t worth the buy. “You can save money by purchasing twinkle lights and putting them on your current tree,” he told the Dot.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American consumer is set to spend almost $900 for Christmas this year, including decorations.

In a subsequent video, Chris filmed his “walk of shame” after revealing he had been fired for posting the original TikTok. In an interview with the Daily Dot, he said he has since pursued a case with Home Depot’s corporate office, to no avail.

“I’ve seen worse things posted, and I feel like I was done dirty,” he told the Dot.

Viewers extended their sympathies to Chris, stating that his video provided a kind of free advertising for Home Depot Christmas trees. In the second video’s caption, he acknowledged that he “deserved” to be fired and accepted responsibility for posting the TikTok while in uniform.

“Wendy’s would have made a commercial handing you a crowbar and profited off the exposure. Fail Home Depot,” one viewer wrote.

Alternatives to the Grand Duchess trees include Home Depot’s Elegant Grand Fir Christmas Tree, suggested by Chris, and trees bought from retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco, as suggested by viewers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris via Instagram direct message and Home Depot via email.