‘This is why I don’t like Goodwill’: Shopper finds Walmart clearance sweater tagged at $3. Then she sees how much Goodwill is selling it for

Goodwill used to sell discounted items. But in the last few years the company has been caught reselling merchandise for higher than its original value. A number of shoppers have posted about the phenomenon online.

Featured Video

One person found a $6.99 TJ Maxx teapot retailing for $7.37 at Goodwill and another reported on a $6 Target purse priced at $9.99. More recently, a Pennsylvania-based Goodwill shopper joined the list of irate customers when she saw a $3 Walmart clearance sweater priced at $6.

“This is from Walmart,” TikTok user Shade Long (@shadelong) says, flipping the price tag to reveal an $18.98 price on a white and blue sweater.

“It was originally $18.98,” she says before flipping over the price tag to reveal two yellow clearance stickers: one for $11 and another plastered on top of it for $3. Then, the content creator shows the Goodwill price tag.

Advertisement

“Goodwill is selling it for $6,” Long says. “This is the stuff I’m talking about. Why am I here right now?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Long via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Goodwill via press email.

Viewers stopped shopping at Goodwill

The video accumulated over 10,000 views, and many viewers shared that they also stopped shopping at the thrift store.

Advertisement

“I don’t go there anymore for this reason. Go to small local thrift stores, Goodwill ain’t it,” one viewer wrote.

“I refuse to go to Goodwill.. to get everything FREE… it’s greed to make the top dog richer,” another agreed.

A number of users also sarcastically shared the “gems” they’ve discovered at the store.

“I once found a small KFC plastic container with a red lid for $2.99,” one user stated.

Advertisement

“My Goodwills are full of Dollar Tree decorations selling for $5-7 a pop I go to the KARMs now,” a second commented.

“Our had Squismellows for $30!! Used,” a third recalled.

Why are thrift store prices more expensive?

There are several reasons why prices in many thrift stores have been on the rise, according to Yahoo! News. These include increasing operation costs like rent and wages, and the higher quality of goods being donated. Higher demand due to the increasing popularity of thrift stores with environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennials has also driven up prices.

Advertisement

Customers who still want to shop at thrift stores like Goodwill can still find deals by knowing the value of items they are buying, in order to make sure they are getting a good deal. Many Goodwill stores also have discount days during which prices are lowered even further.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.