‘Goodwill ain’t Goodwillin no more’: Customer finds shoes she donated to Goodwill priced at $25

TikToker Big Pressure (@bigpressure854) posted a video showing how Goodwill overpriced two pairs of shoes that she had recently donated.

In the video, Big Pressure films a shoe aisle in Goodwill. She picks up two of her recent donations and flips them over to reveal their hefty price tags.

“So I donated these shoes last week to Goodwill,” the TikToker says as she flips over the shoes to show the camera the price tag. “Why they in here for 20 dollars?”

Then she reaches for another pair of shoes. “I donated these a few weeks ago, and they got them here for 25 dollars,” she says.

Big Pressure ends her video with a statement that many thrifters have been thinking for some time. “Goodwill ain’t Goodwilling no more.”

Viewed over 583,000 times as of Wednesday, the TikToker’s clip about her donated shoes adds to the growing number of reports about how overpriced Goodwill has become. Though Goodwill advertises itself as a social service that helps communities gain a leg up, there’s growing evidence that their pricing is out of control.

For example, a TikToker found a Zara shirt that originally sold for $9.99 for $20, while another found a mirror decorated in an old DIY trend for $40.

Big Pressure also stated in the video’s description that she would no longer donate shoes or any other items to Goodwill. Many users agreed, and shared how they too have stopped bringing their second-hand wares to the thrift store.

“Yes, I do not dare donate to them anymore,” a user agreed.

“I stopped a while ago too I started donating to a local women’s shelter for dmv all proceeds go towards the shelter,” another offered as an alternative to the famous thrift store.

“Same exact reason I stopped. I donated a few things years ago and saw them priced at double what I originally paid for them,” added a third user.

Others pointed out how Goodwill is becoming more profit-driven than mission-driven.

“They get a bonus for pricing them as high as possible. The higher they sell for the bigger the bonus,” a commenter said.

“And they still ain’t paying employees a good amount of money, Goodwill bring in millions,” another replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Big Pressure via TikTok comments and Goodwill via email.