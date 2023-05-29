Customer catches Goodwill selling DIY mirror from three-year-old viral trend for $40

One woman is calling out The Goodwill for putting a hefty price tag on a DIY-trend-inspired mirror.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed 87,000 views as of this afternoon, aspiring comedian and digital producer, Isa Quiros (@quirrosofficial) shared the moment she spotted the item in the thrift shop.

“For just $39.99 you too can be the owner of the worst DIY trend in history,” the video’s caption read.

The clip begins with a close-up of a Goodwill price tag on a single piece of bedroom furniture: A full-length mirror with foam-covered parameters. The Daily Dot contacted Isa via her website’s contact form.

Apparently, the content creator believes the thrift store-find is worthy of a “side-eye.”

In the comments section, commenters were torn between appreciating and criticizing the mirror and its cost.

“That one actually looks decent,” user vYour Grace said.

“That one’s not bad tho,” another agreed.

“It was probably a good mirror to begin with too,” a commenter said.

Others were more critical.

“[Forreal] thrifting prices are getting out of control,” one commenter said said.

Am I the only one who never liked that trend?” another said.

“Who wouldn’t want a dusty cancer causing foam covered mirror?” one user wrote.

A couple of years ago, foam mirrors were a DIY trend that exploded on TikTok, despite the style’s very humble origins.

In 2020, Danish artist Anna Louise Kragelund had no idea that the custom mirrors she made and shipped exclusively within Scandinavia would become a worldwide trend thanks to social media, according to The Guardian. Kragelund first showcased her mirrors, adorned with expanding foam at a design fair in Copenhagen in 2019.

“I hadn’t thought about it at all becoming a trend,” she told the publication.

The hashtag #foammirror went on to rake in millions of views on TikTok.