‘So would you consider this reasonable?’: Woman shops for this item at Goodwill. Then she realizes it’s $6,000

When you’re planning to shop at Goodwill, you don’t generally expect to spend thousands of dollars.

Featured Video

One Instagram creator, however, stumbled upon something at a Goodwill that might make you do a double take: an item priced at $6,000.

In a video with 17,500 views, user Grace Law (@midmodtempo) reveals the item in question and questions whether the price tag is really worth it.

What is the Goodwill high-ticket item?

“Wanna see something truly insane? Goodwill wants $6,000 for a rug,” Law begins.

Advertisement

She then shows the rug’s details: A massive 22’ by 15’ piece in red, blue, and beige. While the color and condition seem well-preserved, according to her the price tag might not sit well with the average Goodwill shopper.

Law wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Goodwill prices this at $5,000 in-store,” after presumably some markdowns.

In the video, she acknowledges there will be differing opinions on the matter. “I know everybody’s going to have mixed opinions about whether Goodwill should have listed that at $6,000 in-store,” she says.

Some might argue Goodwill could have tried selling the rug on e-commerce platforms, though Law points out the challenges of shipping something that large.

Advertisement

She also offers an alternative idea. “Or, you know, [they could’ve] donated it to a place that could actually have a use for a rug of that size, like a retirement community,” she suggests.

Her reasoning is that buyers willing to pay $5,000 to $7,000 for such a rug might just purchase one new or vintage from other sources.

“There’s lots to think about,” Law concludes, leaving viewers to share their opinions.

Is Goodwill getting more expensive?

A blog post by GOBankingRates suggests that thrifters have noticed Goodwill’s prices creeping up over the years, sometimes to the point of being more expensive than buying new items at Walmart or Target.

Advertisement

This shift has left many wondering why a thrift store, traditionally seen as a budget-friendly option, now offers items that can break the bank.

According to GOBankingRates, rising prices can be attributed to several factors. For one, the cost of running Goodwill stores has gone up. Expenses like rent, utilities, and wages have increased, pushing prices higher.

Another reason is the quality and branding of donated items. If something from a high-end brand or in pristine condition lands on the shelf, Goodwill may price it accordingly.

And finally, with thrifting becoming more popular, particularly among Gen Z and environmentally conscious shoppers, higher demand could be influencing the price tags.

Advertisement

Is this rug appropriately priced?

To put it in perspective, Afghan rugs are known for their intricate designs and craftsmanship.

As seen on Afghanu Rugs, a 9’11” x 13’1″ (approximately 10′ x 13′) burgundy Afghan rug costs $4,499.00.

Given that the rug Law found is significantly larger at 22′ x 15′, the $6,000 price tag at Goodwill might not be as inflated as it seems. However, it definitely depends on factors such as year of production, condition, authenticity, and more.

Advertisement

Viewers express shock

In the comments, users expressed surprise at the price, and most wrote they wouldn’t purchase the rug if they came across it.

“I’m a rug dealer and that’s even a no for me,” wrote one expert.

“If I have $6 to spend on a rug it won’t be at Goodwill,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

“And that rug will sit there, no one is gonna pay that price in a thrift store ever,” claimed a third. “Even on 50% off day, it’s still gonna sit there. Hope they like looking at it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Law via Instagram direct messages for comments.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.