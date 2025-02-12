‘I was not expecting Goldfish’: Expert exposes the truth about Goldfish. Here’s why the snack’s so harmful

As a parent, you usually want to give your kids the healthiest snacks possible. However, that’s often much easier said than done. Many foods that appear to be healthy actually aren’t, and everything from sweetened yogurt to fruit snacks can end up filling your child up with more sugar than vital nutrients.

That said, preparing healthy food can be both time-consuming and expensive. As a result, many parents—and adults—find themselves reaching for pre-packaged snacks.

According to these dental experts, that may be a bad idea. Here’s why.

What snacks are bad for children’s teeth?

In a video with over 2.1 million views, the TikTok account for Coaldale Dental (@coaldale_dental), a Canadian dentistry office, asks multiple workers about which foods are the worst for teeth.

Some workers answer with things like fruit leather. Others mention crackers, caramel popcorn, and gummy bears.

However, one food is mentioned more than all others: Goldfish.

Why? In the caption and a follow-up video, the office explains.

What’s wrong with Goldfish?

First, the office notes that young children’s tongues are not yet developed enough to effectively remove food particles from the grooves of their teeth. Goldish can leave substantial residue, which can contribute to cavities.

Second, the office states that crackers, which are made with refined carbohydrates, break down into sugars that fuel the bacteria responsible for tooth decay.

“These sugars feed the bacteria that cause tooth decay,” the caption reads. “When these bacteria break down the sugars, acid is released, leading to an acid attack on the teeth, which can make decay more likely to start.”

Finally, they say that another reason that Goldfish were highlighted is because of the marketing surrounding them. According to the office, the convenience of the snack makes it a popular choice for parents, who may not associate it with a high risk of tooth decay.

“We are not suggesting that you avoid Goldfish or similar snacks if your child enjoys them. Our goal is simply to raise awareness about the risks associated with refined carbohydrates sticking to children’s teeth,” the office writes in the caption. “Pairing crackers with cheese or apple slices can help clean the grooves of the teeth. Additionally, offering snacks with water can help neutralize the mouth’s pH and reduce the potential for decay.”

This dental office isn’t the only one to warn against Goldfish for children. In a blog post, Dr. T Jay Robinson, DMD advised that children should brush their teeth after eating Goldfish, and popular dental influencer Dr. Mark Burhenne added that Goldfish and other crackers are, more so than candy, “the number one most cavity-causing food.”

Are you surprised?

In the comments section, many users were shocked to discover that Goldfish weren’t the best for their child’s teeth, with some offering their own thoughts.

“I thought for sure everyone was going to say fruit snacks. Not goldfish!!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“As a child of a dentist…..brushing your kids teeth properly is 100% the main priority with any food,” suggested another. “Never once have I been restricted on food but was educated on taking care of my teeth properly.”

“Dental Assitant here, I have to say sour gummy candy is the worst,” stated a third. “Acidic, Sweet and Sticky, no no no.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Coaldale Dental via website contact form and The Campbell’s Company via email.

