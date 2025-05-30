“How to get on the no fly list”: Delta passenger in seat 1B asks flight attendant a question. Then he gets reported as suspicious

A Delta passenger says they witnessed another passenger in first class ask a suspicious question to a flight attendant, sparking a discussion on Reddit.

What did the suspicious Delta passenger ask?

In a Reddit post on r/Delta, a passenger says they sat in 2B, right behind the suspicious passenger in 1B.

They say the man in 1B pulled aside the flight attendant and asked why the flight attendants “did not block access to the galley when the pilot used the lavatory” on his last flight.

The poster says the flight attendant was surprised by the question and whispered the passenger’s inquiry to the head flight attendant.

The head flight attendant approached the man in 1B and told him, “I cannot answer questions related to the security of the aircraft.”

The poster says that the passenger pushed back.

“Seriously? You know why. Don’t you remember 9/11? We cannot talk about that stuff. So thank you for letting us know what you observed on your prior flights,” the head flight attendant responded.

When the pilot went to the restroom later in the flight, the poster claims that two flight attendants blocked the gallery access and stared at the man in 1B.

What do other passengers think of 1B’s question?

In the comments of the Reddit post, other passengers share their reactions to the passenger’s odd question.

“And then they complain when they are selected for extra screening,” one writes.

“Dude is definitely on a list now,” another jokes.

“How to get on the no fly list without really trying,” a third says.

Others suggest that the suspicious passenger was actually an air marshal, ensuring that the flight attendants followed the correct procedure.

“Actually it wouldn’t surprise me if it was an air marshal or if it was someone on the airlines safety team. That’s one way to practically guarantee they do what they are supposed to do,” a commenter says.

