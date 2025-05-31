“All they wanted to offer me was coupon?!”: Woman opens up burger from Whataburger. Then she finds a blade in it

A woman thought she was treating herself to a Whataburger until she happened to look inside only to find a blade in the sandwich.

Nancy Gonzales (@yourstruly9416) made two posts on TikTok about the incident. In both, she presented photographic evidence of what she found in her Whataburger order.

Gonzales urges viewers to always check their food in the text overlay. The photograph of her opened burger explains it all.

Inside, on top of the tomatoes, pickles, and chopped onions is a blade about the size of the burger bun. It appears to the type of blade used in an onion slicer.

Gonzales also alleges that she alerted the staff at the Whataburger about the blade she found in her food. However, she reports, they did not seem to care enough to offer her adequate compensation for what could have been a dangerous outcome had Gonzales taken a bite of her burger.

“Found a whole blade in my food and all they wanted to offer me was a coupon?! Absolutely not,” she writes in the caption, tagging the official Whataburger TikTok account, as well as several other news outlets.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gonzales via TikTok direct message for updates.

Whataburger ex-employees unsurprised by blade

Gonzales’ post received over 131,000 views. Several viewers who claimed to have worked at Whataburger in the past said they weren’t surprised by the blade that this customer found.

One said, “As an ex Whataburger worker I’m not even shocked. Whataburger was one of the nastiest fast food places I worked people always found something in the food.”

“I worked at Whataburger and somebody came back because the nozzle from the tea was in their cup,” another person shared.

Other customers also had similar stories to share.

“The same thing happened to my family. Unfortunately we called Whataburger and they did not care. No refund or any way to make it up to us,” one viewer said.

“Something similar happened to me but instead broke into smaller pieces but caught it before,” another said.

Several users urged the customer to report the incident to the health department.

However, there were some who were skeptical of Gonzales’ claim, and they pushed back on her allegations.

“How do you not feel or see that while you make it there’s no way,” one person said.

Another person, who also claimed to be an ex-employee of the fast food chain, called it a “planted fake photo.” They argued that since Whataburger burgers are assembled by hand, there was no way an employee wouldn’t have noticed the blade.

“The meat is always fresh never frozen and actually on a grill … the veggies are layered by hand one bay one,” they reasoned.

What happened to Whataburger?

In recent years several Whataburger customers have complained about a decline in the quality of the food. Some suggest that the change happened around the time Whataburger was acquired by a Chicago-based investment firm.

Gonzales isn’t the only customer who claims to have found a blade in her food. A year ago, a Redditor uploaded a photograph of his Whataburger order which he alleges also contained a blade. The image shows a blade that’s very similar to the one Gonzales says she found.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whataburger via its media relations form for further information.

